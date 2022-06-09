How to catch Torkoal in Pokemon GO

Torkoal is a pure Fire-type Pokemon that trainers from a certain region can catch in Pokemon GO.

Though this Pokemon can be a powerful ally in the main series games, it doesn't really hold a candle to other Fire-types in the mobile game.

It's the unfortunate truth, making Torkoal little more than an addition to the Pokedex.

Still, trainers looking to finish their Pokedex or add Torkoal to their team will certainly want to catch one. To do that, they might need to travel to southern Asia.

Where and what to do to catch a Torkoal in Pokemon GO

Torkoal and Tropius were available globally during Pokemon GO Fest 2022 (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 brought Torkoal and Tropius from their specific regions to every trainer around the world. Those who participated in the festival may have been lucky enough to catch multiple of those creatures.

Trainers who purchased a ticket for GO Fest 2022 were able to use an Incense during the Plains habitat hour in order to lure a Torkoal to their location and capture it.

Now that GO Fest 2022 is over, Torkoal has gone back to its respective region-locked status. Trainers across the world won't have access to it unless they are in the region in which it spawns.

This map highlights the areas where Torkoal is normally available in Pokemon GO (Image via Google Maps)

For the most part, southern Asia is where Torkoal is available. Here are the following areas where trainers may encounter the Pokemon:

Oman

United Arab Emirates

Nepal

Pakistan

India

Bangladesh

Myanmar

Laos

Thailand

Cambodia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Singapore

In some of these locations, players may only encounter Torkoal in a specific section of the country. Examples of this are Oman and the UAE, which only have Torkoal spawns in their northern regions.

This means players from other areas will have to travel to find Torkoal. They could also find a trainer who is willing to trade a Torkoal that was caught during GO Fest 2022 or GO Fest 2018, when it was first made available worldwide.

Since Torkoal is a region-locked Pokemon, it doesn't appear in Pokemon GO Raids. Trainers won't be able to get an invite from a friend in its region and use a Remote Raid Pass to battle and catch one.

As it stands, catching it in the locations listed or trading for one is the only way to get a Torkoal, with GO Fest 2022 having finished. For trainers in the designated areas, catching works just like it does with any other Pokemon.

Players can use a Razz Berry to increase the chances of a successful capture. To boost those chances even more, they can use a higher-tier Poke Ball like the Great Ball or Ultra.

Torkoal isn't too strong when it comes to breaking out of Poke Balls. A single Razz Berry and an Ultra Ball, no matter its CP level, should see the encounter end in a captured Torkoal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far