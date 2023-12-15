How to complete Amarys' Elite Trial in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Amarys' Elite Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is one of the easiest of the four that will come across in this game. You must clear this Elite Trial to face her in a duel. In the Indigo Disk DLC, Amarys labels her Elite Trial as The Flying Time Trial, which is more fun than challenging.

She is one of the four characters that make up the Elite Four of Blueberry Academy in Scarlet and Violet, the other three being Lacey, Drayton, and Crispin.

In this article, we will run through everything you need to know about Amarys' Elite Trial, The Flying Time Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the easiest approach and the best Pokemon.

How to beat Amarys' Elite Trial in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Amarys' Elite Trial is called The Flying Time Trial (Image via TPC)

To beat Amarys' Elite Trial, you must fly through a series of Magnemite rings using either Miraidon or Koraidon and reach the end of the course.

You will get 30 seconds to complete this trial, and while that might seem daunting, you will get an additional three seconds for each Magnemite ring you pass through on your flying Pocket Monster.

Best Amarys' Flying Time Trial controls in the Indigo Disk DLC

Both Miraidon and Koraidon will have a tendency to nose-dive while gliding through the air. So, you must make sure to reposition mid-flight. Avoid going astray and missing any Magnemite rings, as that begets time penalties, which might become costly towards the end of the track.

So, set the Fly Up control to left stick up and Fly Down to left stick down. Changing directions can be set to the same stick’s left and right respectively.

Amarys' location in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You have to fly through Magnemite rings (Image via TPC)

You can encounter Amarys at Canyon Plaza in the Canyon Biome. Here, you can challenge for a duel, which will lead to Amarys' Elite Trial.

The Terarium is divided into four biomes – Canyon, Polar, Savannah, and Coastal. Each biome houses one of the Elite Four of Blueberry Academy. The Canyon biome features Amarys, while Drayton awaits you in the Polar Plaza of the Polar biome. Similarly, Crispin sits in the Savannah Plaza of the Savannah biome, and Lacey can be found in the Coastal Plaza of the Coastal biome.

Amarys specializes in Steel-type Pokemon and can always be found leading her team with her beloved Skarmory.

That brings us to the end of Amarys' Elite Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Read this article to learn about Lacey's Elite Trial Pokemon Quiz.