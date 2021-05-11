How to complete the Hiding in the Sand quest in New Pokemon Snap

The New Pokemon Snap has finally arrived along with a host of new challenges, including Hiding in the Sand quest that often bewilders new players.

The new game puts Pokemon fans in an entirely new position. Players are no longer training Pocket Monsters and preparing them for battle, instead they have taken on the role of photographing wild mons in the Lental region.

Here's everything a New Pokemon Snap player needs to know in order to complete the Hiding in the Sand quest.

While Landorus might look intimidating to some, lands visited by it grant such bountiful crops that it has been hailed as “the Guardian of the Fields.”



How to complete New Pokemon Snap's Hiding in the Sand quest

Hiding in the Sand quest is really not too challenging for players of New Pokemon Snap to complete. The target Pokemon to photograph for this quest are Stunfisk and Octillery. The challenge takes place in a hidden alternative route found in Blushing Beach.

Stunfisk and Octillery won't be seen until one nears the end of the alternative route. Players will see the Octillery first, and upon sighting it they'll need to activate scan mode in order to make the Stunfisk appear from its hiding place in the submerged sand.

Now that both Pokemon are in view, players will need to get the photo subjects a little more active so they take on the correct pose. The best way to do this is by throwing a Fluffruit directly above the Stunfisk so that when it sinks, the item lands on top of the Pokemon.

Fluffruit hitting Stunfisk to make it release first electric-shock (Image via Bandai Namco)

Here's where players really need to pay attention to get the prize-winning photo that Professor Mirror is looking for. Upon the Fluffruit hitting Stunfisk, the Pocket Monster will release a small electric-shock. But hold on players, it is necessary to wait a moment longer, for Stunfisk will then blast out a much more powerful electric shock.

The larger electric-shock by Stunfisk (Image via Bandai Namco)

This is the prime photo opportunity. Players needs to capture a picture that has both Pokemon in it while Stunfisk is releasing its second electric attack. Doing so, will get the necessary photo to complete the Hiding in the Sand quest.

Now the only thing a New Pokemon Snap player needs to do is submit their action-packed photo to Professor Mirror.

