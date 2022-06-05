How to complete Pokemon GO Fest Tundra Habitat Collection Challenge

Any trainer that has purchased a ticket to Pokemon GO Fest 2022 can take part in the Tundra Collection Challenge.

The Tundra is one of four habitats that will be in rotation during GO Fest 2022. Every hour, the habitat will change, along with the types of Pokemon that can be caught.

As the name Tundra implies, it features a heavy roster of Water and Ice-type Pokemon. Completing the collection isn't necessarily difficult, as trainers need to catch 'em all.

How to complete the Tundra Collection Challenge for Pokemon GO Fest 2022

Regardless of whether you have a ticket or not, this weekend will feature four rotating habitat hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time!

Catching each Pokemon available during the Tundra habitat rotation hour will complete the Tundra Collection Challenge. Here are all of the Pokemon that trainers can encounter in the Tundra habitat:

Cubchoo

Meditite

Omanyte

Piplup

Popplio

Spheal

Swinub

Wailmer

Wingull

That's nine Pokemon that need to be caught during the Tundra's rotation, which will happen multiple times throughout Pokemon GO Fest 2022. If they aren't all captured within an hour, don't worry, as another opportunity will arise.

Here are some tips on how to increase encounter chances:

Trainers should use an Incense to lure Pokemon to their location

Set up Lures at PokeStops, wait there, and see what Pokemon arrive

View the Nearby feature to see what Pokemon may be hanging around PokeStops in the area

When the Pokemon appears, press on it to engage, and begin the encounter. Be sure to utilize the best Poke Balls available and throw some Razz Berries at it to heighten the chance of being caught.

Rewards for the Tundra Habitat Collection Challenge

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense if you have an event ticket.



The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense if you have an event ticket.

After all nine Pokemon have been caught for the Tundra Collection Challenge during Pokemon GO Fest, players can complete the Special Research Mission to earn rewards.

The rewards for the challenge are:

x2022 Stardust

x1 Incense

x1 Galarian Darumaka Encounter

Galarian Darumaka is a rare Pokemon that may appear during the Tundra habitat hour, but it doesn't need to be left to chance for those who are completing the challenge.

It gives a guaranteed encounter, and the Galarian Darumaka can't run away. Trainers need to ensure they have enough Poke Balls if it decides to break out one after another.

Be sure to focus on finishing this challenge, as it and all of its rewards will no longer be available when GO Fest 2022 ends. Trainers have until Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 6:00 PM local time to get it all done.

