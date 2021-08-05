How to complete the Snorlax Dash request in New Pokemon Snap

Snorlax Dash is one of the requests added with the content update in New Pokemon Snap.

Of course, this means you have to locate Snorlax in New Pokemon Snap first. It is pretty simple but does require some quick reflexes and knowledge of exactly where to look and scan.

Once Snorlax is found in New Pokemon Snap, you can try your hand at completing the Snorlax Dash request. Requests come from NPCs in the game, asking you to take specific photos of certain Pokemon.

New Pokemon Snap: How to complete the Snorlax Dash request

After you have been given the Snorlax Dash request in New Pokemon Snap, you will need to do a few things to complete the objective. You need to get Snorlax to wake up and run.

As your NEO-ONE rides over Snorlax's belly in its shrunken form, start laying on the horn. That means spamming the R button to play your melody. This starts the process of waking Snorlax up.

Once Snorlax opens its mouth as it snores in New Pokemon Snap, spam Fluffruit as well. Launch as many as you can at its mouth with the B button on your Nintendo Switch controller.

Your NEO-ONE will exit Snorlax's immediate area fairly quickly so you have to be on top of your game for this one. Three or four precisely aimed Fluffruit to the mouth should wake Snorlax up.

Your success will be noted by Snorlax waking up and standing prior to your exiting the area where it is first found in New Pokemon Snap. That is the first portion completed of Snorlax Dash.

As you go through the rest of the course, you will teleport out of the Side Path and be in the flower filled area that ends the Florio Nature Park (Day) course. Snorlax will be in the field up ahead.

Use the Y Button to throw Illumina Orbs at Snorlax. All it takes is one of these orbs in New Pokemon Snap. Once it connects, Snorlax will begin to glow and start zooming toward you.

Take a picture of Snorlax sprinting and a four-star photograph will come from it. You will then be notified that the New Pokemon Snap request known as Snorlax Dash is completed.

