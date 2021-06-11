How to delete a Pokemon GO account

Pokemon GO has become a global phenomenon, and players of all ages enjoy the game.

With that being said, some players will want to permanently delete their account at some point.

There are two facts to keep in mind when someone wants to delete their Pokemon GO account. First of all, permanent deletion of an account is irreversible. Secondly, players will not be able to use the same email address or username if they decide to create a new account in the future.

Deleting a Pokemon GO account on a computer

Players can follow the steps given below to delete a Pokemon GO account on a computer:

Go to the contact form on Niantic.

Fill in all of the necessary information and select the “Delete My Account” in the Issue Category. (Note that it is also possible to send a message stating the reason for the account deletion.)

Correctly fill out the “Security Text” and click Submit.

Confirm the request for deletion on the email sent to the address provided. The deletion will then take a few days or weeks to complete.

Deleting a Pokemon GO account on a mobile device

If a player wants to delete their Pokemon GO account from their mobile device, they can follow the steps given below:

Open the Pokemon GO application on the phone or mobile device.

Tap Pokeball for the Main Menu.

Find and click Settings.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and select “Get Help.”

If it is an iOS device select “Contact US.” If it is an Android Device, tap the message icon at the top-right corner.

Type “Delete My Account.”

Select “How do I delete my account?”.

Find the link to “Help Center.”

Once that is finished, answer the questions and select “Delete My Account.”

