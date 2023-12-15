How to easily get Inkay and Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC introduces Generation 6’s Inkay and its evolution, Malamar, as the two latest additions to the Blueberry Academy. The Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon has a very unique evolution method that allows you to make the most of your Nintendo Switch.

As Inkay does not follow the usual evolution patterns when turning into Malamar, it’s not surprising that many trainers are a bit stumped when trying to evolve it after obtaining it in the wild.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, therefore, goes over how you can get both Inkay and Malamar in the new The Indigo Disk DLC.

Where to get Inkay in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Inkay can be found in the Coastal biome (Image via Game Freak)

To encounter an Inkay in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC, you must make your way to the Coastal Biome, which is located northeast of Terrarium. You will usually encounter one floating on beaches or near water bodies, so just go into battle with it and catch it. As the creature is commonly found in the Coastal Biome, you will not have to search too much to find it.

While getting an Inkay in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk is rather easy, obtaining its evolution, Malamar, is not.

Where to get Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

You will not be able to encounter and catch a Malamar in the wild. The only way to get the Pokemon in The Indigo Disk is to directly evolve it from Inkay. However, the evolution itself has a very unique mechanic that you will need to invest in.

How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

To evolve Inkay into Malamar, you must use the same method that was applicable in the Generation 6 games on the 3DS. Players were required to hold the console upside down when Inkay reached level 30. This would automatically evolve the Pokemon to Malamar.

Malamar evolution uses a unique mechanic (Image via Game Freak)

Much to the delight of avid fans of the franchise, the method has remained the same for Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch, and you will need to flip the handheld to get the evolution going.

However, do keep in mind that using a Pro Controller will not make the evolution go through. This is because using it will tell the Switch that it’s being used in docked mode and will not help you meet the evolution condition.

Additionally, to level up Inkay to 30 (if you don’t already have one that surpasses the level), utilize it extensively in battles or use a Rare Candy or EXP Candy on it. Once it reaches level 30, its evolution into Malamar will occur automatically as long as the Switch is upside down.