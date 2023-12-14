How to get Academy Special All-type Sparkling Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

The Academy Special All-Type Sparkling Sandwich is one of the more valuable Shiny Hunting items introduced to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the new Indigo Disk DLC. The new consumable item offers Egg Power 1, Catching Power 2, and Sparkling Power level 1 for all Pokemon Types.

The item makes it significantly easier to encounter and catch Shiny Pokemon of all types in the Indigo Disk DLC. While the Sparkling Power may not be at level 3, it does not force you to grind out raids just to acquire some rare Herba Mystica for each type.

As the new region is divided into four biomes, with each area spawning a particular type of Pokemon, you will have a much easier time getting your hands on the Shinies that you need with the help of the item.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will cover how to get your hands on the Academy Special All-Type Sparking Sandwiches in the Indigo Disk DLC.

How to easily obtain the Academy Special All-type Sparkling Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Reach the Cafeteria in the Academy (Image via indigo Disk)

To get the Academy Special All-type Sparkling Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Blueberry Academy Cafeteria. It’s not all that hard to find; however, if you are having trouble locating it, just open the in-game map, and you can find it on the Academy grounds.

Once you have reached it, you will need to interact with the chef, who will offer you a new menu containing four food items added to the Indigo Disk.

Pick the Academy Special All-type Sparkling Sandwich from the list of consumable items. It will cost you 150 Blueberry Points (BP) per item, so take as many as you need for your Shiny hunting.

How to use the Academy Special All-type Sparkling Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC (Shiny Odds)

To use the item on the field, you just need to make your way to your inventory and select and use the Academy Special All-type Sparkling Sandwich. After using it, after a limited amount of time, you will have better odds of finding shiny Pokemon of all times than is specific to the biome you are in.

The sandwich will improve your Shiny catching chances (Image via Indigo Disk)

When active, the odds for a Level 1 Sparkling Power are doubled by the base odds and stand at 1/2048. You can improve these odds by one power level by equipping the Shiny Charm, taking the odds to 1/1235.