How to easily get Porygon, Porygon2, and Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Porygon and its evolved forms Porygon2 and Porygon-Z were another set of iconic Pokemon added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the Indigo Disk DLC. While you can obtain Porygon in the new Blueberry Academy Terrarium, getting your hands on its evolved form is tricky. It will involve letting them hold an item and then trading it with another player.

Fortunately, your troubles will be worth the effort as the final evolution of the Normal-type Pokemon is considered by many to be one of the more useful and powerful choices for the late-game.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over how you can obtain Porygon, Porygin2, and Porygon-Z in the new Indigo Disk DLC.

Where to find Porygon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk?

You will find Porygon in the Polar Biome (Image via Indigo Disk)

To encounter and catch a Porygon in the Indigo Disk DLC, you will need to make your way to the Polar Biome located to the northeast. The Pokemon is commonly found in the wild; you will not have to explore too much to encounter one.

Try looking for patches of icy fields, and you will get to encounter one. Its catch rate is also relatively high, so you will not have to waste too many Pokeballs to obtain one for your party.

Where to find Porygon2 and Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk?

Unfortunately, you cannot find a Porygon2 or a Porygon-Z out in the wild. The only way to obtain them in the Indigo Disk will be to evolve a Porygon. However, evolving Porygon’s is easier said than done.

How to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

To evolve Porygon into Porygon2, you will need to get your hands on an Upgrade item and then make the Pokemon hold it. You will then look to trade the Pokemon with a player, which will automatically trigger the evolution.

To get the Upgrade item, you can either find it in the wild (in and near the Polar Biome) or purchase it from the Blueberry Academy School Store 250 Blueberry Points (BP). As there is no level requirement, you can trigger the evolution anytime. Just make sure you trade Porygon2 back.

Get the Dubious Disc from the School Store (Image via Indigo Disk)

How to Evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Getting a Porygon-Z out of your Porygon2 follows a similar process. However, you will require a Dubious Disc instead of an Upgrade Item to trigger the evolution during a trade.

You can either look for the item in the Biomes or purchase it from the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 Blueberry Points (BP). After the evolution, make sure that you trade the Porygon-Z back.