How to evolve Dewpider into Araquanid in Pokemon Go

Dewpider and its evolution, Araquanid, debuted in Pokemon GO during the 2022 Water Festival.

The Water/Bug-Type Pokemon has been popping up all over the place for trainers since its introduction. That makes catching enough to evolve it into its second form, which might find a place in the GO Battle League meta.

It doesn't take much to evolve Dewpider into Araquanid compared to some of the other evolutions in Pokemon GO. Trainers will have to focus on catching enough to earn 50 Dewpider Candy for the evolution cost.

How to catch Dewpider in Pokemon GO

Rainy Lure Modules will last for two hours.

2× Candy from hatching Eggs.

Increased Candy XL from hatching Eggs.



#SeasonOfAlola The Water Festival has started in certain areas around the world! Catch a wave of Water-type Pokémon, and enjoy these radical bonuses.Rainy Lure Modules will last for two hours.2× Candy from hatching Eggs.Increased Candy XL from hatching Eggs.

The first step in evolving Dewpider into Araquanid is catching a Dewpider. It could be as simple as one appearing while a trainer is walking down the street or as complex as needing to complete a Research challenge for an encounter.

Here are all of the ways players can get their hands on a Dewpider right now in Pokemon GO:

Catch a Dewpider from a random encounter as it appears more frequently in the wild during the Water Festival

Use an Incense to increase encounter chances and hope for a Dewpider to spawn

Use a Rainy Lure Module at a PokeStop during the Water Festival and hope for a Dewpider to Spawn (Rainy Lure Modules last up to two hours during the event)

View nearby PokeStops to see if a Dewpider is spawning at one and travel there

Complete a Field Research task that rewards a Pokemon encounter and hope the encounter is a Dewpider

These are the best ways to ensure a Dewpider appears. After encountering it, it is all about the Poke Ball. Any Poke Ball should work, as this Pokemon isn't powerful in escaping capture.

How to evolve Dewpider into Araquanid

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



And with it comes the debuts of...

🥁

🥁

🥁

Lapras wearing a scarf, Dewpider, and Araquanid!



#SeasonOfAlola



Get your waders ready, Trainers—the Water Festival returns soon!And with it comes the debuts of...Lapras wearing a scarf, Dewpider, and Araquanid!#SeasonOfAlola

Now that Dewpider has been caught, trainers can focus on evolving it into the even larger Water/Bug-type Araquanid. This is a pretty solid Pokemon to add to the game's roster, so making it a priority to get one is a good idea.

Just catch enough Dewpiders to reach 50 Dewpider Candy. Every time one is caught, the amount of Candy is increased. There are also ways to boost the amount of Candy received with each capture.

Pokemon GO trainers can use Pinap Berries to grant more Candy. On top of that, Silver Pinap Berries can be used before catching a Dewpider to increase the amount of Candy earned even more.

More Candy can be earned by transferring the excess Dewpiders to Professor Willow. One Candy is given back with every Pokemon transferred over. Just keep the most powerful one that will evolve.

Lastly, trainers can use Rare Candy to increase the amount of Candy they have for a certain Pokemon. If they are sitting one or two away, this is a good way to finish it off, reach 50, and start the evolution into Araquanid.

