How to evolve Gabite in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Gabite is a powerful Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon that evolves into the even more powerful Garchomp in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Many Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players look to add a Garchomp to their team as soon as possible, especially to combat the one they will face in the battle against Cynthia.

Garchomp cannot be caught by Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers in the wild. You'll need to catch a Gabite and evolve it at level 48 to obtain the monstrous creature.

How to get a Gabite in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To evolve a Gabite, you have to get a hold of one. There are a couple of ways to do that in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The first being catching a Gible and evolving it.

Gible can be caught in the Wayward Cave or after the 7th badge is obtained in the Grand Underground. The Still-Water Cavern, Riverbank Cave, and Fountainspring Cave biomes are where you can locate it.

Additionally, you can simply capture Gabite itself without worrying about leveling a Gible up to 24. Gabite can be found in the same Grand Underground biomes, but only after the Waterfall HM is obtained.

How to evolve Gabite into Garchomp

Now that you have Gabite on your team, you can focus on evolving the Cave Pokemon into the Mach Pokemon. There is no gimmick involved when turning Gabite into the mighty Garchomp.

All you have to do is get your Gabite to level 48. This can be done by simply battling or by using the Rare Candy item. Every Rare Candy will raise your Pokemon's level by one.

Battling with Gabite will give it more EXP, but you can still earn a bit of EXP just by having it in your Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl party as you battle trainers or wild creatures.

Whether you achieve that level by battling or by Rare Candy, the evolutionary process will begin as soon as it hits 48. Sit back and watch your Gabite evolve into one of the most dangerous Pokemon in existence.

