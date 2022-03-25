How to evolve Petilil in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Because of the Hisui region's native life, some of the game's titular creatures evolve very differently in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This fact applies both to starters and rank-and-file Pokemon found in the wild. For example, Petilil is capable of evolving into a Hisui-specific version of its evolution Lilligant.

Compared to the original Lilligant, the Hisui variant picks up an additional elemental type, becoming a Grass/Fighting-type instead of simply being a mono Grass-type. This provides it with extra moves to learn thanks to its other typing, and its stats are pretty different from its standard counterpart.

However, to get Hisuian Lilligant, trainers will need to evolve their Petilil.

Pokemon: Evolving Petilil in Legends: Arceus

Fortunately, Petilil evolves consistently no matter where trainers find it (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like its Unova region counterpart, Petilil in Legends: Arceus requires a Sun Stone to evolve into Lilligant. However, Petilil will evolve into Hisuian Lilligant regardless of origin in this title.

As a matter of fact, the Sun Stone currently is only used to evolve Petilil, as no other Pokemon evolves through its use. The good news is that Sun Stones aren't tough to obtain, so once trainers have their Petilil, they're already halfway to their goal.

Like many evolution stones in Legends: Arceus, Sun Stones can either be purchased or found out in the field. In Jubilife Village, trainers can head to the Outpost Trader and buy a Sun Stone for 1,000 Merit Points.

These points can be obtained by recovering and turning in satchels lost by NPCs or other gamers while in the field. Each recovery and turning in of a satchel rewards its own Merit Points, so trainers should watch their maps for satchels they can pick up on their adventures.

Alternatively, trainers can seek out space-time distortions that appear throughout Hisui's different regions. They will receive a notification of when these anomalies are preparing to appear, when they actually occur, and when they close. Users can check their map and look for a swirling icon that marks where the distortion will open.

Below, trainers can find a short, step-by-step list detailing what they'll need to do to evolve their Petilil:

Obtain a Sun Stone. Regardless of whether trainers obtain one via Jubilife Village's Outpost Trader or by exploring a space-time distortion, the item will work regardless. Once trainers have their Sun Stone, they'll need to navigate to their inventory and select the stone with the "use" command. Pick the Pokemon to use the stone on. In this case, it will be Petilil. It's vital to have Petilil in the users' party and not living on the Jubilife ranch. If it isn't in the trainer's party, they'll want to stop by the ranch and place it in their party. Once the Sun Stone is used on Petilil, it will begin to evolve. As long as players don't cancel the evolution, Petilil will become Hisuian Lilligant after a short animation.

