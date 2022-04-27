How to evolve Petilil in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been called a breath of fresh air for the franchise by fans and critics alike. It takes the standard gameplay of the Pokemon franchise and speeds it up by doing away with the wave of countless animations between battles and instead allowing players to interact with Pokemon directly.

Rather than forcing them to sit through the animations for random encounters just for users to run, they can simply not engage with wild Pokemon. This truly helps with the pacing of this game compared to other entries in the franchise, as gamers are not held in one place for very long due to random encounters.

This small change in the standard gameplay loop encourages them to stop and observe the world around them. The unique spin on the well-established Sinnoh region makes for easily one of the best-looking Pokemon titles to hit the market in a while. It also adds new spins on fan-favorite Pokemon.

Evolving Petilil in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Lilligant is the evolved form of Petilil in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another contributing factor to Pokemon Legends: Arceus being so fondly looked upon is the new Pokemon added to the game, with regional variants making up most of them. Region variants are variants of Pokemon added in the seventh generation of the franchise and have been expanded upon ever since.

One of these Pokemon to receive a new regional form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is Lilligant. It debuted in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS. Petilil, Lilligant's pre-evolved form, is the Pokemon restricted to Pokemon White, but users can also trade an NPC for one in Pokemon Black.

However, some gamers may be unaware of how to evolve their Petilil. Whether it be due to their lack of experience with the Pokemon or because they are unsure if the method has changed from previous games, players may need a brief refresher on evolving their Petilil into the new Lilligant.

The method of evolving Petilil remains consistent in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To do so, users need to use a Sun Stone on it. However, as many individuals know, evolutionary items are tough to come by in Legends. However, there are still a few ways to find some in the game.

The first way to find a Sun Stone is by buying one for 1,000 Merit Points at the Outpost Trader in Jubilife Village. These Merit Points are given to those who find lost satchels. These satchels belong to other gamers who have been knocked out from fall damage, drowning, or being attacked by wild Pokemon.

Another method of finding a Sun Stone is through Space-Time rifts. These are uncommon events that take place around various places on the map. One can appear at any time, and players will be notified once one begins to spawn. However, they can rarely find evolutionary items in these rifts.

Edited by Ravi Iyer