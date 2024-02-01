How to evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX

In order to evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX, you need to enter the Luminous Cave to trigger evolution. However, it requires you to complete the main story first. Unlike other Pokemon games, such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where you evolve Pocket Monsters without beating the storyline, the Mystery Dungeon DX processes and requirements are entirely different. The criteria are not challenging to meet, but it’s incredibly time-consuming.

This article will walk you through the process of finding the dungeon, which Pokemon can be evolved, and more.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX: How to evolve Pokemon

Square Center (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After you finish the main story of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX, you will unlock the evolution mechanic. There are two types of evolution processes in the game. While the first one requires you to hold an item, the second doesn't demand anything, which is the normal way to evolve a Pokemon.

That said, in the post-game, your Partner wakes you up in your house. Then, you head toward the Whiscash Pond near the Square Center to talk to Alakazam. The critter describes what Pokemon evolution is and how to trigger it.

Then, you have to go inside the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Luminous Cave, which is in front of the waterfall, along with your Partner. You can either evolve your character or your Partner. The important thing to note is that you must remove other members from your party before entering the dungeon.

A dialog box appears that details things related to evolution. Next, choose the “Evolve” option and select the critter you want to evolve. That’s how you get a new Pokemon through evolution in the game.

Should you evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX?

Since evolving a Pokemon increases its power drastically, learns new moves, and accesses new abilities, it’s imperative to take this action. However, the critter, like the Starter Pokemon or the rescued ones, lose their Scarf as they evolve. Hence, it’s up to players if they want power or beauty (unique design).

Some Pokemon that require Evolution Crystals

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic

Get a Beauty Scarf to increase Feebas's Max Beauty and evolve it into Milotic.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon

Acquire a Sun Ribbon item and evolve Eevee into Espeon during the daytime.

How to evolve Kadabra into Alakazam

You can evolve Kadabra into Alakazam by using a Link Cable while trading.

