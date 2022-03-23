How to evolve Rowlet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the most unique Pokemon games in the entire franchise and is beloved by both old and new fans. With every new Pokemon game comes a new wave of Starter Pokemon. Unlike previous games with entirely new starters, Legends brings back three from different regions.

Rowlet has come to the Pokemon franchise as a Starter Pokemon once again. Rowlet made its debut in Pokemon Sun and Moon as the Grass-type option for a Starter Pokemon. Since then, Rowlet has become a beloved Pokemon among fans thanks to its lovable appearance and great evolutions.

With the wave of new fans being introduced to the series through the new game, new players may have a lot of questions. A huge part of Pokemon games is evolving the Pokemon on the player's team so they take on a new form and become stronger; however, the Legends does this differently than previous titles.

Evolving Rowlet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Rowlet as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike a lot of the new Pokemon added to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Rowlet has a very simple requirement for evolution. It only requires reaching a certain level rather than having a certain move or using a certain item. There are a lot of ways players can gain levels like using Rare Candies or by gaining EXP points.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus gives players a lot of different ways to generate EXP points for their Pokemon. Players can gain EXP by harvesting berries from trees or smashing rocks, but these ways grant miniscule EXP. The best way to gain EXP points for the Pokemon is by catching or battling wild Pokemon.

Catching and battling wild Pokemon should not be a grueling task for players as it is the main part of Pokemon Legends: Arceus' gameplay. Both catching and battling Pokemon fill up the Pokedex so players can also fill out their empty pages in the Pokedex while their Rowlet passively gains EXP in the background.

To evolve Rowlet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will be required to get Rowlet to Level 17. Once a player achieves this step, a notification will appear on the screen telling them that Rowlet is ready to evolve. Unlike the main series where evolution is automatic, players have to manually evolve their Pokemon.

To evolve a Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will have to go to their bag. While in the bag, the player's party will appear on the right side of the screen. There should be a glowing pokeball icon on Rowlet. After seeing this icon, players will need to navigate to Rowlet, select it, and choose the Evolve Pokemon option.

Once a player chooses this option, Rowlet will begin evolving into its second stage, Dartrix. Like Rowlet, Dartrix is a Grass and Flying-type Pokemon. As many players are aware, Dartrix evolves one last time into Hisuian Decidueye. To reach this form, players will need Dartrix to reach Level 34 before it can evolve again.

