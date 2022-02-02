How to evolve Rufflet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus can find Rufflet in Hisui and evolve it into a brand new Braviary form.

Braviary was originally a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon. Its Hisuian form switches the Normal-type with a Psychic-typing. This completely changes its appearance and move accessibility.

It still evolves from Rufflet, who has not undergone an appearance change. No matter what region the Rufflet originates from, it will evolve into Hisuian Braviary while in Hisui at level 54.

How to evolve Rufflet into Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A newly evolved Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

To evolve Rufflet into a Hisuian Braviary, you will need to catch one first. The Alabaster Iceland area is where you will want to go. From there, head to Lake Acuity or Hearts Crag.

Catching Rufflet works like any other creature in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You'll want to sneak up on it and throw a Poke Ball, stun it with Spoiled Apricorn or Mud Ball and then catch it, or battle it to bring its HP down before using a Poke Ball.

A trainer in the Alabaster Icelands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

After you catch one, get it from your Pastures box and keep it in your active battle party. It will need to be at level 54 to evolve. There are no tricks or items needed. It evolves straight up when the level is reached.

To raise its EXP and grow in levels, there are various methods. Battling is the most effective way. If it takes part in the battle, it will earn more, but its EXP will still go up if it simply remains in the party.

Throwing Rufflet out to gather resources will also grant a small amount of EXP in Pokemon: Legends Arceus. There are also items, such as EXP Candy and Rare Candy, that will raise its EXP or even full levels.

Once it hits 54, go to your menu and view your Pokemon team. Navigate to Rufflet and press X to evolve it. Watch the evolutionary scene take place, and when it is complete, you will have the Psychic/Flying-type Hisuian form of Braviary.

