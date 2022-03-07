How to evolve Yungoos in Pokemon GO

If Pokemon GO trainers have played during the Season of Alola or its Welcome to Alola event, they've likely run into the Loitering Pokemon known as Yungoos.

Although plenty of Yungoos have likely been caught in Pokemon GO at this point, many players are probably curious how to evolve it into Gumshoos, the Stakeout Pokemon.

Although Yungoos' evolution is fairly straightforward like most Pokemon, one specific caveat must be met. A Yungoos must be given 50 Yungoos candies during the daytime to evolve it into Gumshoos.

For most trainers, this should be no trouble at all. Simply open up Yungoos' page during the daytime and evolve it when 50 Yungoos candies are available.

Pokemon GO: What to know about Gumshoos

Yungoos rewarding Ash with Normalium Z in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Gumshoos is a Normal-type Pokemon. Given the large number of Yungoos that appear in the Alola region, it has often been compared to Pokemon like Rattata, Sentret, and Zigzagoon as a common Pokemon.

Considering Gumshoos is its evolved form, one could reason that it could be compared to Pokemon such as Raticate, Furret, and Linoone as the evolution of a commonly-found Pokemon.

Although Gumshoos is the evolved form of a commonly-seen Pokemon, it has some decent upside in Pokemon GO. It can't blow away foes with overwhelming moves or super high CP and stats, but it can be helpful in a very niche combat role, specifically in Great League PvP.

Its Normal typing and its ability to use Dark-type moves like Bite and Crunch give it the ability to hard counter Ghost-type Pokemon, who are very popular in the PvP meta at all stages.

Sadly, aside from countering weaker Ghost-type Pokemon, Gumshoos doesn't have much upside. Trainers may give it a secondary Charge Move such as Rock Tomb if they'd like to expand its type advantages, but Gumshoos doesn't hit particularly hard and can't take much damage either.

This makes it something of a sunk cost in the event trainers choose to power it up or provide it additional Charge Moves. It may not be bad for a joke Pokemon to throw out in battle from time to time, but its true battle potential is quite limited compared to most other Alola region Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

