How to find Ditto blocks in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto blocks in Indigo Disk are perhaps the most frustrating quest in all of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC. An online only BBQ (Blueberry Quest), it tasks players with grouping up and seeking out the titular bricks. However, while they’re easy to spot due to their appearance, they can spawn in a significant number of places.

This article will cover what you need to know about finding these items in the world of Pokemon’s latest DLC.

Where are Ditto blocks in Indigo Disk?

Ditto blocks in Indigo Disk are a part of the Union Circle-only BBQ of the same name.

In this quest, you need to find purple Ditto blocks. They have the same silly smile that all Dittos have had since the beginning of Pokemon and can be easily spotted. Here’s where the problems begin, though.

Take a look at the above image. A Ditto block could spawn anywhere in that huge area. They only spawn around that type of white/multicolored block you see in the central area.

The Ditto blocks in Indigo Disk spawn around this type of block in all four biomes. There are so many possible locations where they could spawn, and it would be foolish to try and locate them all.

Each time you take on this mission, the Ditto locations randomize. You must consider this when you go online with a few friends to explore Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tips to locate Ditto blocks in Indigo Disk

Perhaps the most important tip when looking for Ditto blocks in Indigo Disk is to unlock flying first. Before you really tackle this, you want to beat the entire DLC. You could do this without flight, but it really grants you an unparalleled view of the area you’re exploring. Do it close enough to the ground, which makes spotting the blocks easier.

I also recommend bringing as many friends as possible. If they’re also on the quest, it should make it so there are more Dittos for players to find out in the wild. Since you want multiple people with you, don’t search the same place at the same time. Having a group of players, each searching different areas, increases your odds.

Check all of the types of white blocks you see in the wild, no matter where they are, as any of these could have a Ditto block in Indigo Disk. It also helps to know where they are in the wild; the better you know the map, the faster you can spot the smiling faces as you explore with your friends.

While this might be one of the more frustrating BBQs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is completable. It just takes a bit of time, depending on how lucky and thorough you are. If you want to learn more about the DLC, here is our review.