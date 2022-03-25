How to find Elekid in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Elekid can be a little tough to spot in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The weird thing is that its evolution, Electabuzz, can be found almost everywhere in the Hisui region. It is scattered around the Alabaster Icelands and the Coronet Highlands.

If the game had a breeding mechanism, obtaining Elekid would be extremely easy. However, since that isn’t the case, trainers will have to find it the old-fashioned way.

Like its evolution, Elekid is located in the Alabaster Icelands. This Pokemon is specifically nuzzled between Arena’s Approach (where trainers fight Noble Avalugg) and Icebound Falls.

Icebound Falls is definitely a location that trainers should have circled on their map since it is the only place where they can catch Riolu. To get here easily, trainers should go across the cliff from Snowfields Camp and head left.

From there, trainers should be able to turn and see the left mountain. There, they will find a cave that will lead them to Icebound Falls.

If players haven't caught Riolu yet, they should do it here. Other than the fact that it evolves into a monstrous Pokemon in Lucario, Riolu's acquisition is good for the Pokedex.

After that’s completed, trainers should keep walking down the same path. This will naturally lead to Arena’s Approach, and a couple of Elekids will be found along the way.

How to catch Elekid in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Elekid has two evolutions (Image via Game Freak)

The best way to catch Elekid in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is to hide in a bush and toss some of its favorite food in its direction. Elekid is a fan of Springy Mushrooms, Dazzling Honey, Plump Beans, and Hearty Grains.

Out of these options, trainers should probably use Dazzling Honey since it’s so easily replaced. A trainer can simply walk through the forest in Obsidian Fieldlands and restock on Dazzling Honey in a short time.

Once Elekid becomes attracted to the food, trainers should use a Heavy Ball or a Leaden Ball on it. They can sneak up slowly and get a backstroke with either ball to secure an easy catch.

Elekid will evolve into Electabuzz at level 30. While it’s leveling up, trainers might want to teach it Spark since the move will fulfill one of the Pokedex Research Tasks.

Finally, Electabuzz will evolve into Electivire if players trade it while it's holding an Electirizer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh