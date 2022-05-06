How to find Six-Star Raids in Pokemon Go

Six-Star Raids are a new challenge for Pokemon GO trainers to take on worldwide.

Raids have been a part of the mobile game since its inception. Trainers can go at them solo or team up with others for the more difficult ones to battle and potentially catch a very powerful Pokemon.

Six-Star Raids take normal and Mega Raids, wrap them into one beast, and pit players against the most formidable creatures imaginable. They are noted by the glowing Mega symbol on the Raid egg before it hatches.

Finding Six-Star Raid in Pokemon GO

This is what a current Six-Star Raid egg looks like (Image via Niantic)

Six-Star Raids are brand new and are a tier above the regular Five-Star and Mega Raids. Previously, the latter two were the hardest difficulty and required a ton of powerful Pokemon to win.

Now, Six-Star Raids take the crown when it comes to hosting the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Like the other types of Raids, they can be found in Gyms.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp The Air Adventures event has started in some areas around the world!



Pokémon like Togepi can be hatched from Eggs during this event. If you’re lucky, you might even hatch a Shiny Pokémon! The Air Adventures event has started in some areas around the world!Pokémon like Togepi can be hatched from Eggs during this event. If you’re lucky, you might even hatch a Shiny Pokémon! 🎈 The Air Adventures event has started in some areas around the world! Pokémon like Togepi can be hatched from Eggs during this event. If you’re lucky, you might even hatch a Shiny Pokémon! ✨ https://t.co/UZXA6X5UQu

Gyms are different from PokeStops as they are a much larger in-game feature. Gamers can battle them to take over for their specific team and even leave their partners there to defend it.

Every so often, a Gym will be occupied by a Raid. An egg will appear in the Gym, and trainers can see in the nearby Raid menu exactly when the countdown will end, and a Pokemon will appear.

Before that countdown ends, trainers can see the difficulty level of the Raid. The Star level and whether it is a Mega Raid or not will be detailed on the nearby Raid menu and at the Gym itself.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Even more Mega-Evolved Pokémon have arrived in Pokémon GO! Trainers can now take on Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Mega Raids! Even more Mega-Evolved Pokémon have arrived in Pokémon GO! Trainers can now take on Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Mega Raids! https://t.co/HJbXSmt0Kp

If the Egg has the Mega symbol on it and its new Stars replace the regular Star level indication, it is a Six-Star Raid. It will have the Six-Star level listed above it to let trainers know what to expect.

Currently, Six-Star Raids are only going to host either Mega Latias or Mega Latios. These Mega Evolved Legendaries are super strong and will take a large group of trainers to defeat.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



After a rest period, Trainers who have Mega Evolved a Pokémon once using Mega Energy can Mega Evolve that same Pokémon again without having to use Mega Energy! It’s now easier than ever to Mega Evolve your Pokémon in #PokemonGO After a rest period, Trainers who have Mega Evolved a Pokémon once using Mega Energy can Mega Evolve that same Pokémon again without having to use Mega Energy! It’s now easier than ever to Mega Evolve your Pokémon in #PokemonGO!After a rest period, Trainers who have Mega Evolved a Pokémon once using Mega Energy can Mega Evolve that same Pokémon again without having to use Mega Energy! https://t.co/piDtksuGRX

It seems like this is the beginning of a Six-Star Raid phenomenon in Pokemon GO. There will undoubtedly be more Mega Evolved Legendary Pokemon coming with these types of Raids in the future.

So, get ready to spot these specially colored Mega Eggs with the Six-Star level above them. That will be a Six-Star Mega Evolved Legendary Raid, and it will be unforgiving.

Edited by Ravi Iyer