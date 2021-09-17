How to get 2000 Aeos tickets in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite players will end up with extra 2,000 Aeos tickets very soon.

This will be just one of the updates coming in future days for Pokemon Unite players. The mobile launch of the game will occur on September 21, allowing the game to be played by many more people across the globe.

The following day will also see the release of Mamswine and Sylveon, as well as the beginning of Season 2 of the Battle Pass.

Pokemon Unite exceeds 9 million downloads

On September 29, 2021, all players will be getting 2,000 Aeos tickets free of charge. This is Pokemon Unite’s way of celebrating 9,000,000 downloads. It was announced via Pokemon Unite’ Twitter account recently.

Aeos tickets are Pokemon Unite currency used to purchase clothing items. Players should be familiar with the many different ways they can give their avatars some added swag. There is a laundry list of fashionable clothes that the player can choose from to alter the appearance of their avatar.

Aeos tickets can also be hard to come by. By simply leveling up through the game, players will have to wait for a long time before they have enough Aeos tickets to buy the accessories they want.

It’s important to note that using real money is always an option to get more Aeos tickets. Free-to-play players, though, will still be happy to have 2,000 Aeos tickets on their way.

This update is a testament to the meteoric rise in popularity that Pokemon Unite has seen in the past two months. The addition of the mobile fan base to the game will only mean more downloads for this immensely popular game.

The recently added Blastoise has also been a well-received pick among players of the game, competitively or casually. This Pokemon seems to live any hit due to its humongous bulk, and Rapid Spin proves to be one of the best moves in the game.

It’s a damage-dealing tool that can also be used to escape a sticky situation or hurt multiple enemies.

