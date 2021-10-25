How to get Bastiodon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Bastiodon is a massive Rock/Steel-type Pokemon found in the franchise's Sinnoh region.

As players revisit Sinnoh with the Generation IV remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there will undoubtedly be some new trainers adventuring through the region.

You may not know how to get your hands on a Bastiodon if Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is your first time through Sinnoh. If you want to capture this hulking behemoth, you need to evolve a Shieldon.

How to obtain a Bastiodon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolution is an important aspect of the Pokemon franchise. Creatures begin life in one form and often find themselves evolving into a much larger and stronger form after meeting a certain goal.

Bastiodon is one of the latter forms. To get your hands on one, you'll need to evolve a Shieldon. That requires you to obtain the Armor Fossil to get a Shieldon in the first place.

How to get the Armor Fossil

A promotional image for the Sinnoh Underground in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via Game Freak)

It is safe to assume that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have many of the same locations and items as the original versions of these Pokemon games. That means finding the Armor Fossil won't be too difficult.

The Sinnoh region has a hidden underground area where players can hang out, create a base, and find all sorts of rewards. The Armor Fossil is one of those rewards.

Originally, it was exclusive to Pokemon Pearl, so that may carry over to the remakes. If true, you need to mine in the Sinnoh Underground for a chance to receive an Armor Fossil that you can revive.

How to revive the Armor Fossil

Oreburgh City in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. (Image via Game Freak)

After acquiring an Armor Fossil through mining in the Sinnoh Underground, you need to revive it to receive a Shieldon. Revival can be done at the Oreburgh Mining Museum.

The museum is located in Oreburgh City. It contains rare items and displays regarding the city and its mining operations. Just approach the man at the counter, give him the Armor Fossil, and wait to receive a Shieldon.

How to evolve Shieldon into Bastiodon

Bastiodon in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now that you have a Shieldon in your possession from reviving the Armor Fossil, you need to evolve it to get your hands on a Bastiodon. All it takes it getting Shieldon to level 30.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is done by gaining EXP through battling wild Pokemon and other trainers. Use an EXP Share to ensure Shieldon gains EXP even if it is not in the battle. That will help it level up much quicker.

Once it hits level 30, it will evolve into Bastiodon. You will then have the Rock/Steel-type Pokemon with an insanely high 168 base Defense stat and a 138 base Special Defense stat.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod