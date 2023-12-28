How to get Black and White Kyurem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet added many new and returning Pokemon to the game, including some of the strongest Legendary monsters in the franchise. With the recent update of the Academy Ace Tournament, you will need extra powerful Pocket Monsters as the battles are more difficult.

When you talk about strong monsters, the likes of Rayquaza, Groudon, and Mewtwo might come to your mind. However, you should not forget about Kyurem Black and Kyurem White, as these are some of the strongest Pocket Monsters in Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we will tell you how you can get both variants of Kyurem – Kyurem Black and Kyurem White.

How to get Kyurem Black in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kyurem Black (Image via TPC)

To get Kyurem Black in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must fuse Kyurem and Zekrom. However, there are a couple of things that you need to do before you can fuse these monsters.

Before you can think about getting Kyurem Black, you will have to catch Kyurem and Zekrom in Scarlet and Violet. Kyurem and Zekrom are among the 25 returning Legendary monsters in the Indigo Disk DLC, and you can catch them after getting the Kyurem and Zekrom Treats from Mr. Snacksworth.

Once you have done that, you will need to get one item that will help you fuse the two Pocket Monsters in this game. To fuse Kyurem with Zekrom, you will need DNA Splicers.

How to get Kyurem White in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You must catch Kyurem and Reshiram if you want to get Kyurem White in Scarlet and Violet. Besides these, you will need DNA Splicers to fuse the two monsters to get Kyurem White.

How to get DNA Splicers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

DNA Splicers in Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

You can find DNA Splicers at Porto Marinada Auctions. The Porto Marinada Auctions are on the west coast near West Province (Area Two) and Asado Desert.

You can get one DNA Splicer for as low as 500 points. However, it is usually between 5,000 and 10,000 Points. Once you reach the seller, they will ask you if you want to join the bid, to which you will have to agree.

How to fuse Kyurem and Zekrom to get Kyurem Black in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have Kyurem, Zekrom, and DNA Splicers, you can use the item from your inventory on Kyurem and Zekrom like any other item in the game.

You will have to locate the DNA Splicers in your inventory and click on “Use this item.” You will be asked to select the Pokemon in which you want to use the item. Then select Kyurem and Zekrom.

There will be a small animation, and then you will be greeted with the new form of Kyurem – Kyurem Black.

How to fuse Kyurem and Reshiram to get Kyurem White in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kyurem White (Image via TPC)

The process is similar to that of Kyurem Black. Instead of selecting Kyurem and Zekrom, you must select Kyurem and Reshiram for the fusion. This resulting genetic mutation will give you Kyurem White.

How to split Black and White Kyurem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After fusing Kyurem with either Zekrom or Reshiram, you can use the DNA Splicers on the fused Pokemon to separate them.