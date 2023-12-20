How to get Kyurem in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The arrival of Kyurem in Indigo Disk for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet undoubtedly excited trainers, as Unova's legendary creatures remain some of the most popular. Kyurem's considerably rare Ice/Dragon-typing and immense stats are also an undeniable draw for the Pocket Monster. But how can trainers track down this frigid dragon and catch it in the latest DLC?

Catching Kyurem in Indigo Disk is pretty straightforward but has some requirements that need to be completed beforehand. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to finish some stories and multiplayer activities and unlock a particular NPC that will allow them to find Kyurem roaming naturally in the wild.

Kyurem's location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk

Dalizapa Passage's caves will help trainers catch Kyurem (Image via Game Freak)

Before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players get ahead of themselves trying to catch Kyurem in Indigo Disk, they must complete a few objectives. Namely, trainers must complete The Indigo Disk's main story to unlock Snacksworth as an NPC. Moreover, they'll need to have finished one group/Gold Blueberry Quest via the Union Circle multiplayer feature.

Once those objectives have been met, trainers should be able to visit Snacksworth, who resides in the Blueberry Academy arena. Head to him and pick up a Kyurem Treat, which will coax the legendary 'mon out of hiding. Then, make the trek back to Paldea, specifically to Dalizapa Passage. From the fast travel point, climb the mountain ramp and enter the passage's cave.

Within the cave, trainers will find a pathway without walls, which they can use to jump down and find Kyurem in Indigo Disk. Like other legendaries, Kyurem will be Level 70, so trainers will want to use Pokemon at or above its level.

Kyurem is weak to the following elemental types, which should help trainers weaken it enough to be caught:

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Rock

Steel

Is Kyurem in Indigo Disk shiny locked?

Shiny hunters may be disappointed when finding Kyurem in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Unfortunately, like many returning legendaries in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, encountering Kyurem in Indigo Disk can't result in a shiny appearance. This Ice/Dragon-type legendary is shiny locked, meaning trainers will have to use alternative methods to bring its shiny variant into Scarlet and Violet.

Currently, the lone tactic that can be used to get a shiny Kyurem in Indigo Disk legally is by transferring one from Pokemon Home. If players have caught a shiny Kyurem from previous Pocket Monsters games, they can transfer it to Pokemon Home before using the application to place it in a Scarlet/Violet storage box.

This is unfortunate for shiny hunters, to be sure, but it's possible that shiny Kyurem may be made available at a later date during an event such as a featured Tera Raid.

