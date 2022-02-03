How to get Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Darkrai, known as the Pitch-Black Pokemon, is a Mythical that trainers can catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Like several other Legendary and Mythical Pokemon in the game, Darkrai can only be caught in the post-game. The main story needs to be completed. Then you can take on the special quest to fetch it.

Players must also have a save file on the same Nintendo Switch device for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. That will allow Dakrai to be caught in the Coronet Highlands.

How to catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If you have a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl save file on the Nintendo Switch, and you are playing Legends: Arceus, beat the main story and head to Jubilife Village.

Go into the Galaxy Headquarters building and find Professor Laventon's office. The bulletin board has listed several requests throughout your playthrough, and more post-game requests are now added.

Select Request 93: The Darksome Nightmare. This will add it to your quest journal, and you'll be able to track it, showing you exactly where to go on your map and with a marker in the overworld.

The quest will take you to the Coronet Highlands portion of the Hisui Region. Immediately travel north when you arrive. There is a ravine between the Clamberclaw Cliffs and Lonely Springs areas.

This is where you'll find Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Walk forward into the ravine, and a cutscene will begin that involves the Mythical Dark-type Pokemon from Generation IV.

A battle will ensue similar to those against noble Pokemon in the game's story. Instead of battling and catching Darkrai right away, you will need to fight it as a trainer to stun it.

Dodge its attacks and throw a stun item at it. This could be anything from a Mud Ball to a Spoiled Apricorn. Repeat that process a handful of times, and the second phase of this Pokemon Legends: Arceus battle will begin.

Darkrai will teleport around the ravine through purple rings. Stand next to one and wait for it to appear. Have a Pokemon ready to throw, and the moment Darkrai pops out, toss the Poke Ball and start a traditional battle.

It is weak to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks as a Dark-type. Keep that in mind as you look to take its HP down into the red zone. Heal your Pokemon if need be during the battle, and just throw Ultra Balls at it until it is caught.

