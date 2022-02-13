How to get Electivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If any trainers want to add a ridiculously-strong Pokemon to their team in Legends: Arceus, they need look no further than Electivire.

This powerhouse was a newly added evolution to Electabuzz, one of the original 151. With a massive Attack stat and a phenomenal movepool, it’s hard to find a better Electric-type than Electivire. Finding and catching it, though, will require some serious effort.

Where can trainers find this strong Electric-type Pokemon?

There are two ways to get Electrivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Trainers can either catch an Electabuzz and evolve it, or catch Electivire outright.

For the first method, trainers will want to head to the Alabaster Icelands. From the Snowfields Camp, they should fly across the cliff towards Avalugg’s Legacy and then turn immediately left to find a group of Electabuzz.

Although trainers can catch Electabuzz here, they might want to consider walking further to the left, towards Avalanche Slopes. This is because they can find Elekid here, and training an Elekid might be better for filling up the Pokedex.

Elekid evolves into Electabuzz at level 30. In order to evolve into Electivire, though, trainers will need to use an Electrizer on Electabuzz.

Electabuzz evolves into Electivire with an Electrizer (Image via Game Freak)

There are only two ways to get an Electrizer. The first is to hope that one drops during a Space-time Distortion. These are randomly occurring events where trainers can enter a certain area, watch rare Pokemon spawn and rare items drop.

The other way to get an Electrizer is to trade for it with Simona in Jubilife City. This will cost 1,400 Merit Points, though, which can be earned by returning the lost satchels that appear throughout the overworld.

Of course, instead of doing all of this, trainers can just catch Electivire by itself. There is only one Electivire in the game, though, and it’s an Alpha Electivire in the Coronet Highlands.

If trainers are brave enough to catch this monster, they will want to head to the Moonview Arena where they fought Hisuian Electrode. From there, turn north towards the Temple of Sinnoh. Down that pathway will be Alpha Electivire, but be prepared as it’s almost level 70.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan