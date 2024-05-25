How to get Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

All forms of Ferrothorn are available in Pokemon GO. They can be caught and encountered in different ways. A Unova Unveiling event in 2019 released the Pocket Monster’s regular form. Its shiny variant debuted at the start of the Special Weekend November 2020 event. Furthermore, Niantic released its Shadow form during Taken Treasures in January 2024.

Ferrothorn, which evolves from Ferroseed, is a dual Grass- and Steel-type Pokemon. It has impressive stat distribution and is a must-have Pocket Monster for many reasons.

This article takes a look at all the ways you can get Ferrothorn and its shiny form in the game.

Easy guide to get Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO

Ferrothorn from the anime (Image via TPC)

If you want to get Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO, you can use any of the approaches below:

Evolve Ferroseed

The straightforward way to get Ferrothorn is to evolve Ferroseed. You must collect 50 Ferroseed Candies to trigger the evolution.

Once you gather the Candies by making Ferroseed a Buddy Pokemon, you can feed them to the Pocket Monster. This will trigger an evolution, which will change Ferroseed into Ferrothorn.

Catch Ferrothorn in the wild

Ferrothorn as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

You can catch and encounter Ferrothorn in the overworld of Pokemon GO. However, your chances of spotting it in the wild are low. This also means it is challenging to find shiny Ferrothorn.

Even though Ferrothorn does not normally appear in the wild, you can use Lure Modules, Incense, and Weather Boost to increase its spawn rate. Lure Modules and Incenses can be activated by trainers, but the Weather Boost automatically activates when one meets specific requirements.

Sunny and Snow weather conditions can increase the spawn rate of Wild Ferrothorn. This is why you need to turn on those features and stack their effects to boost spawns.

Trade

You can trade with friends to obtain Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO. Both parties can can conduct the trade by spending a certain amount of Stardust. You can even get shiny Ferrothorn through this method.

How to get shiny Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO

Preview of shiny Ferrothorn (Image via TPC)

You can get a shiny Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO by evolving a shiny Ferroseed, catching it directly in the wild, or through trade.

Finding a friend who is willing to send the Pocket Monster is very rare. For this reason, the best way to acquire the shiny form of the Thorn Pod Pokemon is evolution.