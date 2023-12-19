How to get Ho-Oh in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can now catch Ho-Oh in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Originally introduced in the second generation of the Pokemon franchise, Ho-Oh has been a fan-favorite for a long time. This multi-colored rainbow bird is a Fire- and Flying-type beast, and it has finally made its way into Paldea.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch this Legendary bird in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including its location, the requirements, and more.

Ho-Oh location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ho-Oh Treat will be offered by Snacksworth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like most, if not all, of the returning Legendary monsters in this DLC, catching Ho-Oh in the early leg of the Indigo Disk narrative will not be possible. This is because you will have to obtain the Ho-Oh treat from Snacksworth, an NPC you can encounter once you go through the entire story of the Indigo Disc.

As a result, getting your hands on this rainbow bird is a venture for the later stages of the Indigo Disc DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Once you complete the main narrative of this DLC, Snacksworth will greet you at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. He will hand out the Ho-Oh treat along with treats for the remaining 24 returning Legendary monsters.

However, you must initially complete Blueberry Quests to get the Ho-Oh Treat from Snacksworth. You will get the 25 treats handed out to you in random order. So, do as many tasks as you must till you get the treat for this Legendary bird.

Ho-Oh's location in this DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get the Ho-Oh Treat, go to the location shown in the picture above, and you will find Ho-Oh on top of a cliff. Use a Water-type monster to fight and chip away at the bird’s HP or a Quick Ball to catch it instantly.

Is Ho-Oh shiny locked in Indigo Disk?

Shiny Ho-Oh cannot be found in this DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Ho-Oh is shiny locked in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It would be great to see a golden Ho-Oh flying in the skies of Paldea, but that is not how it is in the game.

