How to get Lunala in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch Lunala in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with 24 other returning Legendary Pocket Monsters. This Psychic- and Ghost-type Legendary monster was first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon besides Solgaleo. While you can evolve Lunala from Cosmog, you can catch it in its final form in this DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Lunala in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet, including its location, the requirements, and more.

Lunala location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can get Lunala Treats from Mr. Snacksworth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you need to do is complete the narrative of The Indigo Disk DLC so that you can unlock Mr. Snacksworth. Once this NPC is unlocked, you can plan on catching all the returning Legendary Pokemon in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

Once you unlock Mr. Snacksworth, you must do the following things to catch Lunala:

You will have to meet Mr. Snacksworth at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. You will have to go and talk to him to initiate the process of catching Lunala. You will find him on the right side of the entrance.

You must complete a set of Blueberry Quests (BBQs) to receive the Lunala Treat. There is no order in which this NPC hands out the Legendary Pokemon Treats. So, you will have to go through a series of quests till you reach the point where he hands you the Lunala Treat.

Lunala's location in this DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get the Lunala Treat from the NPC, go to the location shown in the picture above. You will find Lunala on the top of a cliff, close to the West Province. After challenging this monster, you can use a Quick Ball to capture it instantly.

Is Lunala shiny locked in Indigo Disk?

Lunala cannot be shiny in this game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Lunala is shiny locked in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means that no matter how many encounters you have with this creature, you will not be able to encounter a shiny variant of Lunala in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

