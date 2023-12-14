How to get Metal Alloy in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

A Metal Alloy is an Evolution Item, and finding one in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is pretty simple. Different Pocket Monsters require specific Evolution Items to undergo evolution and enhance their strength. When it comes to the Metal Alloy, you can use this item to evolve Duraludon to Archaludon, which has just been introduced through the new DLC.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Metal Alloys in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new Indigo Disk DLC, including where to find them, what they are used for, and more.

Metal Alloy location in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Metal Alloy can be purchased for 300 BP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To find a Metal Alloy in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will have to go to the League Club Store, also known as the School Store, in Blueberry Academy. However, it's important to note that you cannot do this right after starting your playthrough.

When you start the new DLC, you must play to the point where you come across Carmine. Once she takes you to your dorm, you can wander around and go wherever you wish within the game.

Head to the School Store where various items like Experience Candies, TMs, Vitamins, and Evolution Items are sold. Scroll through the inventory to find the Metal Alloy, which is purchaseable for 300 BP (Blueberry Points).

What is Metal Alloy used for in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC?

As mentioned above, the Indigo Disk DLC introduced Archaludon to Scarlet and Violet, significantly boosting Duraludon's relevance in the game's current meta.

Some Pocket Monsters need Evolution Items to undergo evolution. In this case, you will need a Metal Alloy to evolve Duraludon to Archaludon.

How to get Blueberry Points in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

League Club Store in Blueberry Academy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will need BP or Blueberry Points to buy items from the League Club Store of Blueberry Academy in the new DLC. These points can be earned by completing different tasks assigned to you during class.

There is a little bit of grind required to acquire BP. However, the tasks will not be too complex, and you can cruise through them. If you have more than 300 BP, consider getting a few more items that might be useful later. This way, you will not have to go to the store repeatedly.

