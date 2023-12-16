How to get Oddish, Gloom, Bellossom, and Vileplume in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Thanks to the Indigo Disk DLC, Oddish, one of the original 151 from the region of Kanto, can now be encountered in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While brand-new Pokemon are always a welcome sight in these games, getting access to returning OG Pocket Monsters hits home in a satisfying way. Oddish and its evolutionary forms are no exceptions to this.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know to find and catch Oddish in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including its location in the game and how to evolve this Pocket Monster.

Where to find Oddish in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Oddish can be found in the Coastal Biome (Image via TPC)

Since Oddish is a Grass-type Pocket Monster, you can expect it to flourish in the coastal regions of the Terarium in the Indigo DLC of Scarlet and Violet. You will likely come across Oddish’s evolutions in the grassy areas of the Coastal Biome.

While it is possible to come across Oddish’s evolutions, Bloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom, they are extremely rare encounters. You would be better off evolving these monsters after catching this beast.

How to evolve Oddish into Gloom in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Oddish and Gloom (Image via TPC)

Evolving Oddish into Gloom in the Indigo Disk DLC of Scarlet and Violet is very simple. If you catch an Oddish at or under level 20, it will evolve into Gloom upon reaching level 21.

If you catch this monster at or higher than level 21, it will evolve into Gloom as soon as reaches the next level. For instance, if you catch a level 30 Oddish, it will evolve once it reaches level 31.

How to evolve Gloom into Vileplume in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gloom and Vileplume (Image via TPC)

Oddish’s evolution chain bifurcates after it evolves into Gloom. Gloom can evolve into either Vileplume or Bellossom, depending on the circumstances under which the evolution takes place.

To evolve Gloom into Vileplume, you will need to give it a Leaf Stone. You can find Leaf Stones in the wild by collecting shiny objects on the ground in and around the Terarium.

However, Leaf Stones are very rare to come by. So, the chances of finding one in the wild is very slim. As a result, you might have to buy a Leaf Stone if you want to evolve Gloom into Vileplume.

Leaf Stones can be purchased from Delibird Presents Store in Mesagoza of Paldea for 3,000 LP.

How to evolve Gloom into Bellossom in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gloom and Bellossom (Image via TPC)

Like Vileplume, Bellossom requires a stone to evolve from Gloom. However, in this case, you will need a Sun Stone instead of a Leaf Stone.

You can find Sun Stones lying on the ground in and around Terarium. However, if you cannot find Sun Stones on the ground, you can win them from the auctions held in Porto Marinda. You cannot buy Sun Stones like you can do for Leaf Stones.

That is everything you need to know to add Gloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom to your box of Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

That is everything you need to know to add Gloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom to your box of Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.