How to get Pikachu PhD in Pokemon GO?

Pikachu PhD, has just stepped into the Pokemon GO scene. Sporting a dashing hat, glasses, and coat, this exclusive cosplay variant is ready to grace your collection. But hold your Pokeballs tight because catching this special Pikachu isn't your run-of-the-mill affair. To snag this brainy electric mouse, you'll need to hone your skills and dive into the world of Pokestop Showcases.

Grab your phone, brush up on your knowledge, and get ready to impress because this guide will show you exactly how to get your hands on the one and only Pikachu PhD.

How to obtain Pikachu PhD in Pokemon GO

Pikachu PhD is part of an exclusive club within the Pikachu community. It's what we call a Cosplay Pikachu, a rare form only glimpsed in the Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire games. And get this, there are not one, not two, but five different forms of Cosplay Pikachu.

Here's how to unlock this electrifying academic variant of Pikachu.

1) Master the Pokestop Showcases

These interactive challenges test your knowledge of Pokemon. Participating in Showcases earns you points and medals based on your performance. The higher you score, the closer you get to acquiring this scholarly Pikachu.

2) Aim for the Platinum Showcase Star Medal

The scholarly Pikachu in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company and u/Starr450 on Reddit)

This medal requires you to win a whopping 100 Pokestop Showcases. While it may seem daunting, each victory will bring you closer to your goal. Plus, you'll earn other rewards along the way, including the Pikachu PhD Headband, Glasses, and Pose for your avatar.

3) Prove yourself in Pokemon Trivia

Brushing up Pokemon facts and trivia can significantly improve your performance in Showcases. You can utilize online resources, the Pokedex within the game, or even ask other players to share knowledge and strategies.

4) Practice makes perfect

Getting this Pikachu variant in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company and u/Starr450 on Reddit)

Participating in Showcases regularly allows you to familiarize yourself with the format and question styles. The more you participate, the more comfortable and confident you'll become, increasing your chances of securing those crucial wins. Earning the Platinum medal requires dedication and consistent effort.

The journey to acquiring Pikachu PhD in Pokemon GO is a test of both your Pokemon knowledge and your battling spirit. So, put your thinking cap on, sharpen your skills, and get ready to prove you're the ultimate Pokemon scholar.