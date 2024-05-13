How to get Pokemon custom face on Apple Watch?

If you're an Apple Watch enthusiast always looking for a way to personalize your device further, or a Pokemon fan eager to bring a touch of nostalgia and fun to your daily wearables, you're in for a treat. This guide will walk you through the process of adding a custom Pokemon-themed watch face to your Apple Watch using the Clockology app, applicable to any model from the Series 1 right up to the latest Ultra.

Whether you're tech-savvy or new to the Apple ecosystem, you’ll find these steps straightforward. Moreover, you'll learn how to tap into a vibrant community-driven library of watch faces.

Steps to install custom Apple Watch Pokemon face

Apple Watches are renowned for their sleek design and powerful functionalities, but the customization options for watch faces can sometimes feel limited. However, with the help of a clever application named Clockology, users have found a way to creatively and extensively customize their Apple Watch faces beyond the standard offerings.

Following are the steps to get a custom Apple Watch Pokemon face:

Step 1: Download and set up Clockology

Clockology is quite easy to find in the App Store (Image via Clockology, LLC, Apple)

Clockology is a free app that allows the creation and sharing of custom watch faces. You'll need to download it on both your iPhone and Apple Watch. Start by launching the app on your iPhone first, then open it on your Apple Watch and ensure it's properly set up.

Step 2: Explore Watch faces

In-app explore screen (Image via Clockology, LLC)

Once Clockology is installed, you can explore a myriad of custom watch faces created by a passionate community. The app by default will show its standard watch face, but you can easily swipe to find more options.

If you long press on a watch face, you can customize it further, adjusting elements like calorie steps or quickly switching to your music playlist.

Step 3: Join the Clockology community

Joining community options can be easily spotted within the app (Image via Clockology, LLC)

For those keen on finding specific themes like Pokemon, joining online communities is beneficial. Clockology’s community can be accessed through platforms like Telegram, Facebook, Reddit, or TikTok.

In this example, we'll use Facebook because it provides an easy search function to find what you're looking for. Simply search for "Pokemon" within the group to see what other users have created.

Step 4: Download and install custom faces

The Facebook group where many Pokemon watch faces can be found (Image via Clockology, LLC, Facebook)

When you find a watch face you like, such as a Pokemon-themed one, the process to add it to your Apple Watch is straightforward. Often, these custom faces are shared via links (sometimes hosted on services like Dropbox). Click the link, download the file, and open it in Clockology to sync it to your Apple Watch.

Step 5: Handling technical hiccups

It's not uncommon to encounter issues where the watch face doesn't sync correctly. If a download fails, retrying or even restarting both the Clockology app and your Apple Watch can resolve the issue. Persistent problems might require reinstalling the app and re-downloading the watch face.

Step 6: Customize settings for optimal use

To ensure that the Clockology app remains active and doesn’t revert to the default Apple Watch face, adjust the settings on your iPhone. Go to:

Apple Watch app > General > Wake Screen

> > Set Clockology to remain active for as long as you like.

Important Considerations

While custom watch faces can be a fun way to personalize your Apple Watch, there are a few downsides:

Battery Life : Running custom faces, especially animated ones, can significantly drain your watch's battery. Users might notice reduced battery life, so it's ideal to use these faces occasionally rather than daily.

: Running custom faces, especially animated ones, can significantly drain your watch's battery. Users might notice reduced battery life, so it's ideal to use these faces occasionally rather than daily. Always Running: The Clockology app needs to be running to display custom faces, which means your watch might not use its power as efficiently as with standard faces.

Customizing your Apple Watch with a Pokemon-themed face using Clockology is a great way to showcase your personality and bring a bit of fun to your daily wear. While the process is generally straightforward, patience might be necessary for troubleshooting potential glitches.