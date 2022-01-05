How to get to the Resort Area in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Resort Area is a place where Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers can go to relax.

Trainers can gain access to the Resort Area after completing a few tasks through the main storyline of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Becoming Champion and acquiring the National Pokedex are required.

After those feats have been accomplished, the Resort Area can be found to the south of Route 229. It is located in the Battle Zone of the Sinnoh region and requires a bit of walking to get to.

How to find the Resort Area in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer near the homes in the Resort Area (Image via ILCA)

Becoming the Champion happens when you defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Obtaining the National Pokedex can be done once you've registered every creature in the Sinnoh Dex.

Doing those two things allows you to speak with the Sailor at Snowpoint City. Go to the dock, talk to the Sailor, and he will take you to the Sinnoh region's Fight Area in his boat.

After you land in the Fight Area, you will want to head east. This will take you to Route 230 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will need to use Surf and take the water path in that direction.

Eventually you will make it to land on Route 230, where there are plenty of items to grab and a lot of tall grass to encounter Pokemon. Find the southern exit on the route and you will reach the Resort Area.

The Resort Area of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has a couple of houses, a Pokemon Center, Nuggets to pick up, berries to harvest, and the giant Ribbon Syndicate building.

The Ribbon Syndicate can only be entered if you have 10 Ribbons across your Pokemon party, with each of your partners having at least one. This grants you membership to the building and access to the Spa.

The Spa can be used to get your Pokemon partners a massage and increase their Friendship level. In addition, you can encounter Magikarp, Goldeen, Gyarados, Seaking, and Golduck with Rods and via Surfing.

