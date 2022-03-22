How to get a Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Shiny Charm is one of the most useful items in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It increases trainers' chances of finding shiny Pokemon in the wild.

Although this item is excellent to have in-game, obtaining it will take a considerable amount of work.

Players will need to stock up on Pokeballs and venture throughout the Hisui region, catching and evolving Pokemon (including legendaries) as much as possible. This is because trainers have to reach a level 10 research level for every Pokemon in the Pokedex to obtain the Shiny Charm.

It's a tall task, but it's possible. Players just have to stay determined and know how to obtain each Pokemon and increase their research level.

Increasing the research level in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Haunter's research level display in the Pokedex (Image via Game Freak)

To increase the necessary research levels in the Pokedex, Pokemon Legends: Arceus trainers will need to complete the research tasks available for each entry.

Many of these tasks include catching a research subject multiple times, catching one in a certain way, and defeating it in battle. Tasks with an arrow symbol next to them will boost the research level further than other listed tasks.

Catchable legendaries will also need to be obtained to complete the Pokedex. This means trainers will have to complete post-story missions such as "The Deified Pokemon" in order to obtain Arceus.

With a long list of creatures to capture and research in the Pokedex, this task will take a considerable amount of time no matter how efficient the trainer is.

Regardless, once every Pokedex entry has comfortably hit research level 10, trainers will want to make their way back to Jubilife Village.

Once at Jubilife Village, trainers should head to Galaxy Headquarters and talk to Professor Laventon. Upon doing so, the professor will congratulate trainers on their success and present them with a Shiny Charm as a reward.

By simply having the Shiny Charm in their inventory, the trainer will have a higher chance of spotting shinies in the wild. Shinies are still fairly tricky to spot, but the Shiny Charm will make a very visible difference.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus trainers who have completed the Pokedex and have obtained the Shiny Charm can head back out into the wilds of Hisui. Shinies abound, and some collectors may want to grab them all, just as they did to complete the Pokedex.

The choice is up to the trainer, but for many, the desire to capture new shinies is very strong.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh