How to get special Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon's Rotom Phone has grown in popularity in various franchise media, and it appears that it will also feature in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet titles for the Nintendo Switch. Even better, trainers can receive special phone cases with a little help from previous Switch games.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Rotom Phone will be an invaluable asset as trainers travel across the Paldea region. In the Sword and Shield games, the Rotom Phone served as the primary way to interact with in-game menus, and early impressions reportedly point to the same being true in Scarlet and Violet as well. It will likely be present in more than a few cutscenes in the upcoming games.

To obtain these special cosmetic cases for their Rotom Phones, Pokemon trainers in Scarlet and Violet will need to rely on some save data.

Every Rotom Phone case and how to get them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Rotom Phone's four separate cases, as seen in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Obtaining Rotom Phone cases won't happen right away in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as you'll need to progress roughly two hours into the game to redeem your cases. Furthermore, to get these cases, you'll need saved gameplay data from the Pokemon titles of Sword/Shield, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl/ Let's Go! Pikachu/Eevee, or Legends: Arceus. If you have gameplay data on your Switch console from all of these games, you can obtain every single phone case in the newest titles.

Obtaining the Rotom Phone Cases in Scarlet and Violet

As you progress through the game, you'll inevitably be set on the path to Mesagoza city, the largest city in the Paldea region with its most prestigious trainer academies. When you approach Mesagoza, there should be a flight of stairs leading up to the city's central plaza. A female trainer can be seen near this set of stairs. Speak to the trainer about receiving your phone cases. Depending on the save data present on your device, you'll have access to specific case designs.

All obtainable Rotom Phone cases

Legends: Arceus - A phone case similar to the phone that the protagonist receives in Legends: Arceus, taking on the shape and form of the legendary deity itself.

- A phone case similar to the phone that the protagonist receives in Legends: Arceus, taking on the shape and form of the legendary deity itself. Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl - A green-tinted phone case resembling the Poketch device, which can be obtained in the original Generation IV games as well as their remakes. Pikachu is featured on the face of the case.

- A green-tinted phone case resembling the Poketch device, which can be obtained in the original Generation IV games as well as their remakes. Pikachu is featured on the face of the case. Sword/Shield - A red, white, and black phone case taking on the style of a well-dressed Rotom. This seems to fit in line with the Galar region of Sword and Shield and the region's focus on fashion.

- A red, white, and black phone case taking on the style of a well-dressed Rotom. This seems to fit in line with the Galar region of Sword and Shield and the region's focus on fashion. Let's Go! Pikachu/Eevee - A light green phone case featuring Pikachu and Eevee locked in battle. The case presents the two creatures in battle similar to how their sprites would appear in the original Generation I games such as Pokemon Red, Blue, and Green.

And that's it. If you have data from the current lineup of Pokemon Switch titles saved on your console, you should be able to redeem at least one or all of the available phone cases. Fortunately, there's no need to go back and complete all of the previous games, as the save data itself is enough to redeem these cases.

