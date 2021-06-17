How to order a Pokemon GO Fest 2021 T-shirt

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 T-shirts are now available for trainers to buy.

Many players are excited about getting exclusive Pokemon GO merchandise, especially when it ties into their actual in-game character.

These exclusive T-shirts are available for any player whose shipping address is in the United States, Canada, or Japan. These T-shirts are only going to be around while supplies last, so players should be quick to get their hands on one.

How to get a Pokemon GO Fest T-shirt in different countries

It is important to note that a player's location is important when it comes to ordering a Pokemon GO shirt.

If a Pokemon GO player has a shipping address in the United States, they can purchase the T-shirts by going to this link. Meanwhile, if a trainer has a shipping address in Canada, they can click on this link to make the purchase.

If a trainer purchases a T-shirt from Canada or the United States, they will also receive a special Professor Willow Pokémon TCG card while supplies last. This is a Limited Edition card that will allow a Pokémon GO player to partake in Special Research to encounter the Mythical Meltan.

Trainers with a shipping address in Japan will be able to purchase the T-shirts from June 26th, 2021, by going to the Pokémon Center Online. The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 T-shirts will also be available in Pokémon Center Stores in Japan on the same day.

Once a trainer has these T-shirts in hand, they can wear them during the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and take pictures to remember the special event. Photos can be posted and tagged with a #PokemonGOFest2021 on social media.

