How to order a Pokemon GO Fest 2021 T-shirt

Exclusive Pokemon GO Fest 2021 T-shirts are now available for any player whose shipping address is in the United States, Canada, or Japan (Image via Niantic)
Exclusive Pokemon GO Fest 2021 T-shirts are now available for any player whose shipping address is in the United States, Canada, or Japan (Image via Niantic)
Madison
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 45 min ago

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 T-shirts are now available for trainers to buy.

Many players are excited about getting exclusive Pokemon GO merchandise, especially when it ties into their actual in-game character.

These exclusive T-shirts are available for any player whose shipping address is in the United States, Canada, or Japan. These T-shirts are only going to be around while supplies last, so players should be quick to get their hands on one.

How to get a Pokemon GO Fest T-shirt in different countries

It is important to note that a player's location is important when it comes to ordering a Pokemon GO shirt.

If a Pokemon GO player has a shipping address in the United States, they can purchase the T-shirts by going to this link. Meanwhile, if a trainer has a shipping address in Canada, they can click on this link to make the purchase.

If a trainer purchases a T-shirt from Canada or the United States, they will also receive a special Professor Willow Pokémon TCG card while supplies last. This is a Limited Edition card that will allow a Pokémon GO player to partake in Special Research to encounter the Mythical Meltan.

Trainers with a shipping address in Japan will be able to purchase the T-shirts from June 26th, 2021, by going to the Pokémon Center Online. The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 T-shirts will also be available in Pokémon Center Stores in Japan on the same day.

Once a trainer has these T-shirts in hand, they can wear them during the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and take pictures to remember the special event. Photos can be posted and tagged with a #PokemonGOFest2021 on social media.

Also Read: Pokemon GO: Professor Willow's trading card details

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
