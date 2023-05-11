How do recent Zacian stat changes affect its performance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The transitional shift between generations is an important time for Pokemon fans; this remains consistent in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since the franchise's mainline games do not receive regular balancing patches like other online competitive titles, the changes and adjustments to the meta are made between generations.

One of the more controversial creatures from the eighth generation in the competitive scene is Zacian, the mascot Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Sword. This is thanks to her ability to receive a free boost to her attack stat upon entering combat. With this being the main concern for many trainers, the Pocket Monster has even been banned in certain competitive formats in its debut generation.

However, some much-needed changes have been made as a way to make Zacian more balanced to play against. Since the creature is not yet available for players to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have not had the chance to check out these adjustments.

So, what can be expected of Zacian in the near future?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Analyzing recent nerfs to Zacian in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Zacian, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian received a significant change to its base stat total in both forms.

The lesser of the alterations have been made to her standard base form, Hero of Many Battles, which lost 10 points to her attack stat between generations. Meanwhile, Zacian's Crowned form, the one that it is most known for, received a hit of minus 20 to its attack.

Though these are only small changes, they play a huge role in impacting the damage output of Zacian, which is what the Pokemon was most known for. But how will this impact its role in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The metagame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is very offense-based. This can be seen in the slow weeding out of stall strategies, with the metagame's staples being all about utility and offense. As such, a stark decrease in the amount of damage that a creature can do will greatly impact its viability.

Zacian's other big change is to her ability, Intrepid Sword. In Sword and Shield, this ability boosted Zacian's attack every time it entered a battle. However, with this recent change, the boost to attack only happens the first time the creature enters combat. This will cement it as a strong opener in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Many players looked down on Zacian's broken stats due to its high attack and defensive typing. However, with the number of powerful Ground-type creatures that have come to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are plenty of counters to the Hero of Galar, with Iron Treads being at the front of the line.

Overall, these are some pretty big nerfs to Zacian. However, given how much raw power is still deeply embedded into the creature's kit, it is unlikely that it will plummet in the tier list rankings. Players will just have to use a different strategy if they intend on putting it on their battle party.

