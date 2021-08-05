How to shrink in New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap has received a content update with new Pokemon, new courses and a fun new mechanic.

The new mechanic coincides with some of the new courses and Pokemon that are available. They can only be traveled and the Pokemon can only be found by shrinking your NEO-ONE.

Shrinking your NEO-ONE in New Pokemon Snap doesn't take a lot. You just have to load up the game and follow the correct steps. Here is how to shrink down in New Pokemon Snap.

New Pokemon Snap: How to shrink your NEO-ONE

Image via Bandai Namco

In New Pokemon Snap, you need to shrink the NEO-ONE quite a bit to locate the Secret Side Path course in the Florio Nature Park location. This Secret Side Path has both Day and Night variants.

The free update that just released for New Pokemon Snap includes new areas, but the Secret Side Path is technically one already in the game. You just have a new way to go about it with new Pokemon to discover.

Image via Bandai Namco

To shrink, you will first need to go on an expedition in Florio Nature Park. This can be done in either the Day or Night scenarios of the location. Travel along until you find the large lake to your right.

You will know you are in the right spot if you see the Swanna and the Bidoof. You can scan to be given a hint that something has further information available in the area or simply look to the left.

There is a massive tree with a hole near the bottom of its trunk. This landmark is scannable in New Pokemon Snap. Scan it and you will see a text box from Phil regarding the hole.

A cutscene will begin that explains everything. You will see your NEO-ONE shrink down to enter through the hole. It will travel along and you will have unlocked the Secret Side Path of Florio Nature Park.

This will give you access to new photo opportunities and new Pokemon like Snorlax. Just travel along the path until you are out of the Secret Side Path. The NEO-ONE will now grow, but you can access this path whenever you want.

Edited by Sabine Algur