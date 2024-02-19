How to solo defeat Monferno in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Monferno is set to appear as a Three-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Considering that it evolves into the mighty Infernape, you wouldn't want to miss out on your chance to get one with better stats. However, not everyone has a group of players on standby eagerly awaiting a raid invitation, which may tempt you to attempt the challenge solo.

Soloing raids is a fairly common practice in the Pokemon GO community, with many experienced raiders seeing it as the ultimate challenge. However, if this is one of your first solo raids, it can be a bit overwhelming to know what exactly needs to happen to get the job done. Thankfully, many factors make Monferno one of the easier soloing options available.

Can Monferno be defeated solo in Pokemon GO?

Monferno as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Monferno can be soloed with relative ease thanks to its limited stat spread. Not being a fully evolved creature, Monferno's stats are significantly lower than the standard Three-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. However, Monferno can still pose a bit of a challenge due to its increased attack stat. With this in mind, you may want to prepare a team of some decently bulky creatures.

Since Monferno is a Fire and Fighting-type, it has some exploitable weaknesses, with the overall best choice for team building being the Water element. This is thanks to Monferno's movepool consisting of mainly Fire-type attacks, from which Water Pokemon take minimum damage in Pokemon GO. Thankfully, plenty of appropriate counters have a type advantage as well as good defenses.

How to counter the Monferno Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Monferno's Pokedex picture as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Looking toward the Water element for monsters with the best chance of succeeding in Pokemon GO's Monferno raids, take ones that can deal and absorb a lot of damage. Water-type starters are great choices for countering Monferno, thanks to their access to Hydro Cannon.

You might also have some Legendary Pokemon in your storage, which could make a difference in this battle. However, since Monferno still has a small stat pool to work with, these high-tier rare monsters are not required. Still, many great options are less resource-extensive than others.

Here's a list of great counters you can take for this fight:

Vaporeon

Blastoise

Samurott

Feraligatr

Swampert

Primarina

Swanna

Kingdra

Suicune

Kyogre

Palkia

While each choice isn't required to defeat Monferno singlehandedly in Pokemon GO, having one or two of these picks will make the battle go by much better. Remember that Monferno still receives a massive stat boost since it is a Raid Boss. Even though it is unevolved, it shouldn't be underestimated.

Overall, Monferno shouldn't be a very difficult Raid Boss to solo for most players. However, if this is your first time attempting a raid by yourself, express a fair bit of caution when constructing your team, as it can still deal some decent burst damage.