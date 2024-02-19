How to solo defeat Prinplup in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Prinplup is set to appear in Three-Star Raids in Pokemon GO. This creature is known for evolving into Empoleon, the final stage of the Sinnoh region's Water-type starter. As such, you may not want to miss out on your chance to score a free Prinplup in hopes of using Empoleon in your battle parties or for your other raids.

However, taking on raids by oneself in Pokemon GO can be a daunting task. For lesser experienced players, the concept of soloing a raid may be completely new. After all, this content is meant to be challenged with your friends.

Thankfully, many lower-tiered bosses can be taken down relatively easily with just one player. Here is what you should know about Prinplup.

Can you solo Prinplup raids in Pokemon GO?

Prinplup can be taken down easily in Pokemon GO, even as a Raid Boss, as the creature does not possess a complete stat table since it can still evolve. This makes it considerably easy, especially compared to other Three-Star Raid Bosses. However, you will still need the right Pokemon for the job.

Since Prinplup is a pure Water-type, it is weak to Electric and Grass-type attacks. Because Prinplup has access to Icy Wind for a potential charged attack, prioritize choosing Electric-types over Grass-types. There are also much more powerful Electric-types to choose from compared to creatures of the Grass element.

How to defeat the Prinplup Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

As mentioned, the best way to go about taking down Prinplup is with a team of your best Electric-type Pokemon. Since Prinplup has low stats and a weakness to moves of the element, bringing incredibly strong Electric Pokemon would be the best and quickest way to end the fight. Here are some suggestions:

Jolteon

Ampharos

Zapdos

Raikou

Electivire

Magnezone

Zekrom

While many other Electric-types in Pokemon GO will be good enough for this Raid Battle, having one or two of the creatures listed would make your team much more reliable for getting through it efficiently or for repeated raids. Some players may want to do repeated raids to find one with better stats or potentially find its shiny variant, but this is not required.

You will also need a few items beforehand. Raid Passes are required for each raid attempt in Pokemon GO, meaning you will need at least one to challenge Prinplup. One can be found for free each day by spinning the photo disk located at every gym or raid location. They can also be purchased from the shop in exchange for Pokecoins.

Overall, with a team of powerful Electric-types, taking down Prinplup should be relatively easy. If you have less raid experience than the average player, it would be a good idea to fill your team with Legendaries and powerful Pokemon with better IVs. The hardest part of this fight will most likely be accumulating a raid pass.