How to solo defeat Reshiram in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

As the penultimate month of 2023 comes to an end, it marks the return of Reshiram to Pokemon GO’s five-star raids. This legendary Pocket Monster is a part of the Tao Trio and has been one of the strongest Dragon and Fire-type attackers in the GO Battle League. So, if you do not have this Pokemon in your collection, do not miss out on the upcoming Reshiram raids.

You can participate in Pokemon GO's Reshiram raids from Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time through Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10 am local time.

While it is advisable to have a few friends help you out with the raids, it might not always be easy to find people to play with. In such cases, raiding alone is the only way unless you want to spend money on Remote Raid Passes.

In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for the Reshiram raids in this game. We feel that with the right counters and a healthy quantity of healing items, you might be able to solo defeat Reshiram in the upcoming five-star raids.

Can you solo defeat Reshiram in Pokemon GO five-star raids?

Reshiram in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reshiram is a Dragon- and Fire-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this legendary beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Ground

Rock

The dual elemental typing of Reshiram makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Bug

Electric

Fire

Grass

Steel

Being a five-star legendary raid boss, Reshiram will have a Combat Power (CP) of 53,394. The massive CP paired with impressive stats – 275 Attack, 211 Defense, and 205 Stamina – Reshiram will not be an easy Raid Boss to defeat by yourself.

That said, if you follow our guide to a T, you should be able to solo it.

How to prepare for a solo Reshiram raid in Pokemon GO

Reshiram in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Reshiram, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters. One Maxed Mega beast with one of these elemental typings would be ideal to use against Reshiram.

Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Reshiram:

Mega Rayquaza

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Rampardos

Mega Salamence

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Diancie

Shadow Dragonite

Mega Latios

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Latios

Mega Tyranitar

Rayquaza

Salamence

Mega Aerodactyl

Reshiram, as a 5-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, will not be an easy nut to crack. On top of that, a solo raid will be astronomically difficult. Your Pocket Monster will get knocked out over and over again.

As a result, besides a strong party of raid attackers, you will also need a lot of healing items. You will not be able to defeat Reshiram in one raid. So, if you want to raid this monster back-to-back, you will have to quickly revive your raid party.

That said, you should try to get at least one more high-level trainer to help you with Reshiram raids in Pokemon GO.