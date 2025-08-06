Trainers wishing to solo defeat Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be happy to know that the feat is achievable. The battle will be available from midnight UTC on August 4, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on August 17, 2025.Note that it is recommended to challenge in these battles with other players as each participating player increases the count by one, which will help you reach the one million successful raids count to unlock the Shiny Chien Pao distribution faster.This article highlights three of the top counters and strategies you can use to solo defeat Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and VioletFighting Tera Iron HandsBuild:Tera type: FightingAbility: Quark DriveHeld Item: Scope LensNature: AdamantEV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 DefMoveset: Focus Blast, Belly Drum, Close Combat, and Drain PunchStrategy:Start by using Focus Energy.Then use Belly Drum to maximize your Attack.Keep using Drain Punch until Chien Pao resets your stats.Once your stats get reset, use Belly Drum again.Terastallize into the Fighting-type.Keep using Drain Punch until the raid boss faints.Fire Tera CeruledgeBuild:Tera type: FireAbility: Flash FireHeld Item: MetronomeNature: AdamantEV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 DefMoveset: Bitter BladeStrategy:Spam Bitter Blade. The Metronome will keep increasing the damage output of the attack by 20% untl the move deals 2x damage.Terastallize into a Fire-type.Keep spamming Bitter Blade until Chien-Pao faints.Fighting Tera HariyamaThis strategy is particularly useful for trainers who don't own a copy of Pokemon Violet. Hariyama is available in Scarlet, so you won't even need to depend on someone to trade you one.Build:Tera type: FightingAbility: Thick FatHeld Item: Scope LensNature: AdamantEV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 DefMoveset: Focus Blast, Belly Drum, Close Combat, and Drain PunchStrategy:On turn one, use Focus Energy to increase the chance of landing critical hits.Use three turns of Drain Punch to deal damage while healing yourself.After Chien-Pao uses the second Haze, use Belly Drum.Terastallize into a Fighting-type and then keep spamming Drain Punch till Chien-Pao faints.Either of these strategies will help you solo defeat Shiny Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to farm Herba Mystica and Ability Patches.