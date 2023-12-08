How to solo Dragon Palkia Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dragon Palkia and Dragon Dialga will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s five-star Tera Raids starting today. You will be able to find these legendary Pocket Monsters till December 21, 2023, at 11:59 pm. Essentially, you will get two weeks to catch these monsters. Make sure to participate in these raids, as it is not possible to acquire Palkia and Dialga in any other way in Scarlet and Violet besides Pokemon HOME.

In this article, we will walk you through the best solo raid guide to defeat Dragon Palkia in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s five-star Tera Raids.

How to solo defeat Dragon Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sylveon in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Pocket Monster to use for a solo raid against Dragon Palkia is Sylveon. You can also choose to go for Azumarill, Arceus, Alolan Ninetales, or Fezandipity.

Sylveon is a Fairy-type beast. They have the upper hand over Dragon-type Pocket Monsters. Palkia is no exception.

Sylveon is a better choice over other Fairy-type creatures as its Special Defense is massive. This will allow Sylveon to tank a lot of hits from the hard-hitting legendary beast that is Palkia.

Sylveon can have the following attributes going into a solo Dragon Palkia Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Nature: Quiet. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Speed stat.

Quiet. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Speed stat. Held item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell EV Spread: Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252; HP: 4

Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252; HP: 4 Hidden Ability: Pixilate

With Pixilate as its ability, you will have to use an ability patch on Sylveon to convert Hyper Voice into a Fairy-type move.

Sylveon’s moveset for solo defeating Palkia in this 5-star Tera Raid

Sylveon can be equipped with the following moves to get the best results in a solo raid against Palkia:

Light Screen

Calm Mind

Fake Tears

Hyper Voice

Everything you need to know about Palkia as a Tear Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Palkia in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia will have the following attributes as a 5-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: Dragon

Dragon First Ability: Pressure

Pressure Hidden Ability: Telepathy

Telepathy Nature: Modest

Palkia’s moveset will comprise Draco Meteor, Thunder, Fire Blast, and Hydro Pump. It can also have access to Gravity and Rain Dance. Both of these greatly enhance this Dragon-type monster’s damage and accuracy.

How to access 5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Raid indicator on the map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To access the 5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, firstly, you must be online. Then, you will have to go to Poke Portal under the main menu. Then go to Mystery Gift and click on “Check Poke Portal News.”

Doing this will update all the Raid Dens on your map. You can then look for the symbol in the picture above and select that particular Tera Raid.