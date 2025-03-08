Trainers wishing to solo Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be happy to know that the feat is definitely achievable — albeit slightly difficult. Luckily, these battles, available from 12 am UTC on March 7, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on March 13, 2025, can be challenged as many times as you want.

Ad

This article covers all the necessary details to solo Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. There may be other ways to solo Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raids.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best counters and strategies to solo Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The following are the best strategies for soloing Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

1) Psychic Tera Blissy

Build

Level: 100

100 Tera type : Psychic

: Psychic Ability: Natural Cure

Natural Cure Held Item: Twisted Spoon / Mind Plate

Twisted Spoon / Mind Plate Nature: Modest

Modest IVs: 31 in all categories

31 in all categories EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Attack

4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Attack Moveset: Skill Swap, Soft-Boiled, Calm Mind, Stored Power

Strategy

Turn 1: Use Skill Swap.

Use Skill Swap. Turn 2: Use Soft Boiled if you got hit by Flame Charge.

Use Soft Boiled if you got hit by Flame Charge. Turns until raid timer hits 80%: Use Stored Power. At 80% time left, your stats will be reset. Therefore it's best to start boosting after this happens.

Use Stored Power. At 80% time left, your stats will be reset. Therefore it's best to start boosting after this happens. Six turns after raid timer hits 80%: Use Calm Mind.

Use Calm Mind. Turns until Skeledirge faints: Terstallize and use Stored Power.

Ad

This is a straightforward way to win this battle. Make sure to keep healing yourself up using Soft Boiled once your health bar goes low so avoid getting knocked out.

2) Ground Tera Kommo-O

Build

Level: 100

100 Tera type : Ground

: Ground Ability: Bulletproof

Bulletproof Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant IVs: 31 in all categories

31 in all categories EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Sp. Def.

4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Sp. Def. Moveset: Bulldoze, Throat Chop, Screech, Earthquake

Strategy

This strategy is less linear than the one with Blissey and will require you to take a more dynamic approach. Start with a Throat Chop to block off any sound-based moves from Skeledirge — Torch Song, Hyper Voice, and Disarming Voice. Note that Kommo-O is already immune to Shadow Ball. Keep in mind that you'll have to keep using this attack once every two turns since this is a crucial part of this strategy.

Ad

For subsequent turns, use Screech to minimize Skeledirge's Defenses, which will take three hits. Try to get this done before you can Terastallize and Skeledirge's shield goes up.

Once you can Terastallize, start spamming Earthquakes. Make sure not to use Arboliva as one of the partner Pokemon as its Grassy Terrain will lower Earthquake's efficacy, making it more difficult to solo Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Ad

Wait for Skeledirge's shield to be broken before using Screech three times again. After this, finish off the raid boss with another couple of Earthquakes.

To find out more about these battles, check out our in-depth Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raid guide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨