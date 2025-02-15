How to solo Milcery 5-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are hosting special Milcery Tera Raid Battles to celebrate the Valentine's Day holiday. These events run from February 13, 2025, to February 16, 2025, granting players large amounts of Sweets items for completing them. These consumables are required to evolve Milcery into Alcremie.

Since this Five-Star Raid Boss is an unevolved Pokemon, many trainers will want to skip the headache that typically comes with setting up an online raid with other players.

Here is everything trainers should know about Milcery if they want to take it down by themselves.

Everything to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Milcery Tera Raid Boss

Milcery will appear in inconsistent Tera Typings (Image via Game Freak)

Unlike other themed Tera Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Milcery will not have any exclusive or specific Tera Typing, making it difficult to optimally prepare for offensively.

While it may be difficult to consistently use moves that deal super-effective damage against it, Milcery still has its fair share of exploitable weaknesses.

Being an unevolved Pokemon, Milcery has a much lower stat pool compared to any other Five-Star Raid Boss in Scarlet and Violet. The Pocket Monster is also very slow and has a low physical defense stat.

With this in mind, players can use some potent attacking options without worrying too much about their otherwise present downsides.

Best counter for soloing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Milcery Tera Raid Boss

Rampardos might not be the most optimal choice, but it can be very fun to use (Image via Game Freak)

Since Milcery is a weaker Raid Boss, players have more room to experiment.

Rampardos is known for having one of the highest attack stats in the franchise. However, it is rarely seen as viable in any sort of play outside of a standard run of a game's campaign because its other stats are incredibly low.

Rampardos outspeeds Milcery, and the boss has no moves that can hit it for super-effective damage. Therefore, Rampardos is a fun and effective choice for those wanting a more unique and engaging raid experience.

Here is a fun build players can try if they do want to use Rampardos for this Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Nature: Adamant (- Special attack, + Attack)

Tera Type: Steel

Held Item: Shell Bell

Effort Values: 252 Attack, 252 Speed, 4 HP

Moves: Swords Dance, Head Smash, Iron Head, Earthquake

With this build, trainers can easily one-shot the Milcery Raid Boss after a couple of Swords Dances to sharply boost Rampardos' attack stat.

Head Smash is one of the strongest Rock-type attacks in the franchise, so any Milcery with a Flying, Bug, Fire, or Ice Tera Typing will not stand a chance.

Iron Head and Earthquake are available for coverage options, with the former's damage being amplified by Rampardos' Tera Typing.

Milcery's only damaging move is Dazzling Gleam, which is resisted by the Steel element, further justifying the decision to give it to Rampardos through Terastallization.

