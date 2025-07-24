  • home icon
  How to solo Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 24, 2025 14:58 GMT
A complete guide on soloing Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

It is possible to solo Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, you'll need the right counters and strategy. The raid boss can be challenged between midnight UTC on July 22, 2025, and 11:59 pm UTC on August 3, 2025. Note that Shiny Wo-Chien will only be distributed if trainers around the world manage to complete one million trades.

This article discusses two of the best counters and strategies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet you can use to solo Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids.

Best counters and strategy to solo Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Fire Tera Iron Moth

Build:

  • Level: 100
  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Quark Drive
  • Held Item: Covert Cloak
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
  • Moveset: Morning Sun, Sunny Day, Acid Spray, and Fiery Dance

Strategy:

  • You don't need any specific Pokemon as your partner if you are using Iron Moth.
  • Start by using three Acid Sprays.
  • Once Wo-Chien nullifies stat changes on your side, set up the sun using Sunny Day.
  • Terastallize and use Fiery Dance until the raid boss faints.
2) Fire Tera Salazzle

Build:

  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Corrosion
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
  • Moveset: Sunny Day, Acid Spray, Nasty Plot, and Flamethrower

Strategy:

  • Start with three rounds of Acid Spray to minimize Wo-Chien's Special Defense.
  • Set up the sun with Sunny Day.
  • Terastallize Salazzle.
  • Use one or two Nasty Plots.
  • Use Flamethrower until the Wo-Chien faints.

Both these strategies can be used to pretty much run through the Wo-Chien raids. This is particularly useful considering the target of one million raid wins that has been set by the developer for trainers to receive a Shiny Wo-Chien via Mystery Gift.

While it is possible to solo Shiny Wo-Chien in Pokeomon Scarlet and Violet 5-star raids, it is recommended that you go in with as many other trainers as possible, as their participation will count as additional raids, helping reach the one million mark sooner.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
bell-icon Manage notifications