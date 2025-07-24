Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids are currently on. They started at midnight UTC on July 22, 2025, and will run until 11:59 pm UTC on August 3, 2025. While you will battle the shiny version, you won't be able to catch it right after the battle. Instead, if the raid is beaten one million times, Shiny Wo-Chien will be distributed via Mystery Gift.This article highlights the creature's weaknesses and the best counters you should use to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids.Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behaviourAttributesTera type: GrassAbility: Tablets of RuinNature: Calmc (+ Special Defense, - Attack)Moves: Giga Drain, Dark Pulse, Snarl, Pollen Puff, Ruination, and Leaf StormRaid behaviorStart of raid — Ruination85% HP / 85% Time — Tera Energy Shield80% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset65% Time — Leaf Storm61% Time — Wo-Chien Status and Stats Reset50% HP — Player Status and Stats Reset40% Time — Wo-Chien Status and Stats ResetPokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tipsWeaknessesDue to its Grass Tera Type, Wo-Chien is weak to the following types of attacks:FireBugIcePoisonFlyingTips and tricksRoll for Eli's Gardevoir: The creature uses Life Dew, which will come in handy since your HP will be halved in the first turn itself.Play with other real players: This way, you will be able to complete the target of one million raids faster.Best counters to use against Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera RaidsArmarougeTera type: FireAbility: Flash FireHeld Item: Shell BellNature: ModestEV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpAMoveset: Calm Mind, Psychic, Armor Cannon, and WIll-O-WispCorviknightTera type: FlyingAbility: Mirror ArmorHeld Item: LeftoversNature: ImpishEV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 DefMoveset: Screech, Fake Tears, Fly, and RoostBaxcaliburTera type: IceAbility: Ice BodyHeld Item: Shell BellNature: AdamantEV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk. / 4 Def.Moveset: Icicle Crash, Swords Dance, Snowscape, and LeerIron MothTera type: FireAbility: Quark DriveHeld Item: Shell BellNature: ModestEV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.Moveset: Morning Sun, Sunny Day, Acid Spray, and Fiery DanceSalazzleTera type: FireAbility: CorrosionHeld Item: Shell BellNature: ModestEV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.Moveset: Sunny Day, Acid Spray, Nasty Plot, and FlamethrowerOnce you win the fight, you will receive plenty of rewards, including the precious Herba Mystica.Here's the list of the last few 7-star raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:Flying SalamenceGhost TyranitarWater QuaquavalFire SkeledirgeShiny RayquazaSteel MetagrossIce Baxcalibur