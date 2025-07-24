  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 24, 2025 14:38 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid guide
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids are currently on. They started at midnight UTC on July 22, 2025, and will run until 11:59 pm UTC on August 3, 2025. While you will battle the shiny version, you won't be able to catch it right after the battle. Instead, if the raid is beaten one million times, Shiny Wo-Chien will be distributed via Mystery Gift.

Ad

This article highlights the creature's weaknesses and the best counters you should use to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behaviour

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Attributes

  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Tablets of Ruin
  • Nature: Calmc (+ Special Defense, - Attack)
  • Moves: Giga Drain, Dark Pulse, Snarl, Pollen Puff, Ruination, and Leaf Storm

Raid behavior

  • Start of raid — Ruination
  • 85% HP / 85% Time — Tera Energy Shield
  • 80% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 65% Time — Leaf Storm
  • 61% Time — Wo-Chien Status and Stats Reset
  • 50% HP — Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 40% Time — Wo-Chien Status and Stats Reset

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Weaknesses

Ad

Due to its Grass Tera Type, Wo-Chien is weak to the following types of attacks:

  • Fire
  • Bug
  • Ice
  • Poison
  • Flying

Tips and tricks

  • Roll for Eli's Gardevoir: The creature uses Life Dew, which will come in handy since your HP will be halved in the first turn itself.
  • Play with other real players: This way, you will be able to complete the target of one million raids faster.

Best counters to use against Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Wo-Chien 5-star Tera Raids

Armarouge

Ad
  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Flash Fire
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA
  • Moveset: Calm Mind, Psychic, Armor Cannon, and WIll-O-Wisp

Corviknight

  • Tera type: Flying
  • Ability: Mirror Armor
  • Held Item: Leftovers
  • Nature: Impish
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def
  • Moveset: Screech, Fake Tears, Fly, and Roost

Baxcalibur

  • Tera type: Ice
  • Ability: Ice Body
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk. / 4 Def.
  • Moveset: Icicle Crash, Swords Dance, Snowscape, and Leer

Iron Moth

  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Quark Drive
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
  • Moveset: Morning Sun, Sunny Day, Acid Spray, and Fiery Dance
Ad

Salazzle

  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Corrosion
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
  • Moveset: Sunny Day, Acid Spray, Nasty Plot, and Flamethrower

Once you win the fight, you will receive plenty of rewards, including the precious Herba Mystica.

Here's the list of the last few 7-star raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications