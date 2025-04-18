Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids are here, and you need a set of appropriate counters to take it down. The battles will be available in two phases. The first lasts from midnight UTC on April 18, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 20. The second phase starts at midnight UTC on April 25 and ends at 11:59 pm UTC on April 27.

To find out about Salamence's weaknesses in these battles and the best counters to take it down, check out this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

Tera type: Flying

Flying Ability: Moxie

Moxie IVs: 31 in each stat

31 in each stat Nature: Quiet (+ Special Attack, - Speed)

Quiet (+ Special Attack, - Speed) Moves: Tera Blast, Dragon Pulse, Earthquake, Flamethrower, Heat Wave, Breaking Swipe, and Dragon Dance

Raid behavior

Start of raid — Heat Wave

Heat Wave 86% Time — Player status and stats reset

Player status and stats reset 85% HP / 85% Time — Tera Energy Shield

Tera Energy Shield 50% Time — Breaking Swipe

Breaking Swipe 44% HP — Salamence stats and status reset

Salamence stats and status reset 40% HP — Dragon Dance

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

What is super-effective against Flying Salamence?

The following types deal super-effecitve damage against Flying Salamence:

Electric

Rock

Ice

Follow these tips for the best results:

Roll for allies that know Intimidate: NPC allies that have Intimidate as their ability — Staraptor, Arcanine, Paldean Tauros — can help counteract Moxie.

NPC allies that have Intimidate as their ability — Staraptor, Arcanine, Paldean Tauros — can help counteract Moxie. Shut down Moxie: Use abilities or moves to remove Moxie from Salamence before it gets out of hand.

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid

Eelektross

Tera type : Electric

: Electric Ability: Levitate

Levitate Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def.

252 HP / 4 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def. Moveset: Gastro Acid, Acid Spray, Eerie Impulse, Discharge

Bellibolt

Tera type : Electric

: Electric Ability: Electromorphosis

Electromorphosis Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.

252 HP / 4 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk. Moveset: Acid Spray, Parabolic Charge, Chilling Water, Electric Terrain

Slowbro

Tera type : Psychic

: Psychic Ability: Oblivious

Oblivious Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.

252 HP / 4 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk. Moveset: Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power, Skill Swap

After you take down the raid boss, you will have the chance to capture Salamence with the Mightiest Mark for the first time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

