Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 18, 2025 14:42 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids are here, and you need a set of appropriate counters to take it down. The battles will be available in two phases. The first lasts from midnight UTC on April 18, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 20. The second phase starts at midnight UTC on April 25 and ends at 11:59 pm UTC on April 27.

To find out about Salamence's weaknesses in these battles and the best counters to take it down, check out this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

  • Tera type: Flying
  • Ability: Moxie
  • IVs: 31 in each stat
  • Nature: Quiet (+ Special Attack, - Speed)
  • Moves: Tera Blast, Dragon Pulse, Earthquake, Flamethrower, Heat Wave, Breaking Swipe, and Dragon Dance

Raid behavior

  • Start of raid — Heat Wave
  • 86% Time — Player status and stats reset
  • 85% HP / 85% Time — Tera Energy Shield
  • 50% Time — Breaking Swipe
  • 44% HP — Salamence stats and status reset
  • 40% HP — Dragon Dance

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

What is super-effective against Flying Salamence?

The following types deal super-effecitve damage against Flying Salamence:

  • Electric
  • Rock
  • Ice

Follow these tips for the best results:

  • Roll for allies that know Intimidate: NPC allies that have Intimidate as their ability — Staraptor, Arcanine, Paldean Tauros — can help counteract Moxie.
  • Shut down Moxie: Use abilities or moves to remove Moxie from Salamence before it gets out of hand.

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid

Eelektross

  • Tera type: Electric
  • Ability: Levitate
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def.
  • Moveset: Gastro Acid, Acid Spray, Eerie Impulse, Discharge

Bellibolt

  • Tera type: Electric
  • Ability: Electromorphosis
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
  • Moveset: Acid Spray, Parabolic Charge, Chilling Water, Electric Terrain

Slowbro

  • Tera type: Psychic
  • Ability: Oblivious
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
  • Moveset: Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power, Skill Swap

After you take down the raid boss, you will have the chance to capture Salamence with the Mightiest Mark for the first time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
