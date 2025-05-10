Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids started at midnight UTC on May 9, 2025, and will be in the game until 11:59 pm UTC on May 11. During this time, you can challenge the creature in Black Crystal Tera Raids to take it down and capture Metagross with the Mightiest Mark. It will appear again between midnight UTC on May 16 and will be in the game until 11:59 pm UTC on May 18.

Ad

This article covers the weaknesses and best counters to the Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

Tera type: Steel

Steel Ability: Clear Body

Clear Body IVs: 31 in each stat

31 in each stat Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Sp. Atk.)

Adamant (+ Attack, - Sp. Atk.) Moves: Meteor Mash, Zen Headbutt, Earthquake, Thunder Punch, Hone Claws, Iron Defense, and Light Screen

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Raid behavior

Start of raid — Tera Energy Shield and Hone Claws

Tera Energy Shield and Hone Claws 89% Time — Iron Defense

Iron Defense 79% Time — Iron Defense

Iron Defense 70% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset

Player Status and Stats Reset 60% Time — Metagross Status and Stats Reset

Metagross Status and Stats Reset 40% HP — Light Screen

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Skeledirge is the best counter to Metagross 7-star raids (Image via TPC)

Weaknesses

Ad

Metagross, after Terastallizing into a mono-Steel-type is weak to the following types of attacks:

Fire

Ground

Fighting

Tips and tricks

Roll for Arboliva as ally: Due to its ability setting up Grassy Terrain, it can help mitigate Eathquake damage.

Due to its ability setting up Grassy Terrain, it can help mitigate Eathquake damage. Use an attacker with Unaware: This will help you take less damage from boosted attacks that Metagross sends your way.

Best counters to Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Skeledirge

Ad

Tera type : Fire

: Fire Ability: Unaware

Unaware Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA Moveset: Protect, Curse, Torch Song, and Sunny Day

Quagsire

Tera type : Ground

: Ground Ability: Unaware

Unaware Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def

4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def Moveset: Protect, Recover, Curse, and Earthquake

All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Adamant Mint

Bottle Cap

Comet Shard

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Nugget

PP Up

Protein

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Steel Tera Shard

TM59: Zen Headbutt

Spicy Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

Ad

Note that you will not get all Herba Mysticas every time you take down the raid boss. These have a 3% chance of appearing. However, the battle can be challenged as many times as you want over the weekend.

Here's the list of the last few 7-star raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨