  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 10, 2025 12:45 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids started at midnight UTC on May 9, 2025, and will be in the game until 11:59 pm UTC on May 11. During this time, you can challenge the creature in Black Crystal Tera Raids to take it down and capture Metagross with the Mightiest Mark. It will appear again between midnight UTC on May 16 and will be in the game until 11:59 pm UTC on May 18.

This article covers the weaknesses and best counters to the Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

  • Tera type: Steel
  • Ability: Clear Body
  • IVs: 31 in each stat
  • Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Sp. Atk.)
  • Moves: Meteor Mash, Zen Headbutt, Earthquake, Thunder Punch, Hone Claws, Iron Defense, and Light Screen
Raid behavior

  • Start of raid — Tera Energy Shield and Hone Claws
  • 89% Time — Iron Defense
  • 79% Time — Iron Defense
  • 70% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 60% Time — Metagross Status and Stats Reset
  • 40% HP — Light Screen

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Skeledirge is the best counter to Metagross 7-star raids (Image via TPC)
Skeledirge is the best counter to Metagross 7-star raids (Image via TPC)

Weaknesses

Metagross, after Terastallizing into a mono-Steel-type is weak to the following types of attacks:

  • Fire
  • Ground
  • Fighting

Tips and tricks

  • Roll for Arboliva as ally: Due to its ability setting up Grassy Terrain, it can help mitigate Eathquake damage.
  • Use an attacker with Unaware: This will help you take less damage from boosted attacks that Metagross sends your way.

Best counters to Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Skeledirge

  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Unaware
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA
  • Moveset: Protect, Curse, Torch Song, and Sunny Day

Quagsire

  • Tera type: Ground
  • Ability: Unaware
  • Held Item: Covert Cloak
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def
  • Moveset: Protect, Recover, Curse, and Earthquake

All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids

  • Ability Capsule
  • Ability Patch
  • Adamant Mint
  • Bottle Cap
  • Comet Shard
  • Exp. Candy L
  • Exp. Candy XL
  • Nugget
  • PP Up
  • Protein
  • Rare Candy
  • Star Piece
  • Steel Tera Shard
  • TM59: Zen Headbutt
  • Spicy Herba Mystica
  • Salty Herba Mystica
  • Sour Herba Mystica
  • Bitter Herba Mystica
  • Sweet Herba Mystica
Note that you will not get all Herba Mysticas every time you take down the raid boss. These have a 3% chance of appearing. However, the battle can be challenged as many times as you want over the weekend.

Here's the list of the last few 7-star raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

